Artists create booths in anticipation of the opening FP 060923

Artists create booths in anticipation of the opening of the Festival of Arts on July 5

The vibrant coastal town of Laguna Beach is abuzz with anticipation as the renowned Festival of Arts gears up for its annual Fine Art Show. This prestigious event showcases the exceptional talent of local artists and draws art enthusiasts from far and wide. As the summer sun warms the picturesque streets, the preparations for the upcoming show are well underway. Artists, fueled by creativity and passion, have embarked on the task of designing and constructing their booths, transforming blank spaces into captivating art havens.

Long-time FOA artist Mitch Ridder hand paints his booth

One of the most exciting aspects of the Festival of Arts is the opportunity for artists to create personalized booths that not only display their artworks, but also serve as an extension of their artistic vision. These booths become mini galleries, carefully designed to captivate visitors and provide an immersive experience. From vibrant canvases and sculptures to intricate ceramics and awe-inspiring photography, each booth will be a unique expression of the artist’s style and craftsmanship.

In a month’s time, this empty wall will be filled with art

Months of meticulous planning and inspiration culminate in the construction and installation of these booths, as artists carefully consider every detail. With each brushstroke or craft, they shape their booths into captivating spaces that reflect their artistic journey and invite visitors to embark on an exploration of creativity. Long-time Festival Artist Mitch Ridder was hand painting his booth, while first time Festival exhibiting artist Jill Maytorena (mixed media) was measuring for her design.

First-time exhibitor Jill Maytorena measures her space

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Fine Art Show is a celebration of the extraordinary talents of local artists, who pour their hearts and souls into creating magnificent artworks and captivating booth designs. As they work tirelessly over the next few weeks, these artists are transforming empty spaces into captivating galleries that will inspire and captivate visitors. The upcoming show promises to be a remarkable fusion of creativity and community, inviting all to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of art. So, mark your calendars and prepare to be dazzled as the Festival of Arts unveils a breathtaking display of artistic brilliance.

Festival of Ars is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.foapom.com.

 

