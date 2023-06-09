NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023

Juneteenth Celebration will deliver historic FP 060923

Juneteenth Celebration will deliver historic, meaningful messages through an afternoon of film, word and song

By THERESA KEEGAN

Film, poetry and song will highlight the Juneteenth celebration at the Cultural Arts Center on June 19, marking the anniversary of the 1865 order which freed Texas slaves.

“It’s important that everybody celebrate Juneteenth,” said Brother Yusef, a musician who will be performing at the event. “Even though it’s an African American issue, it’s everybody’s issue.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and just last year Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law making Juneteenth a holiday in California. Although its observations vary from state to state, the day is often marked with celebrations and song.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of our shared humanity,” said Rick Conkey, director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It’s the day America demonstrated its belief in the Emancipation Proclamation.” This will be the second year the Cultural Arts Center will be observing the holiday and there is a full afternoon of events.

juneteenth celebration Hawkins closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Phoebe Sudrow

The tragic, yet inspiring life of a street musician featured in the film “Ted Hawkins: Amazing Grace” will begin the Juneteenth celebration. It will be followed by a discussion with the director and the musician’s publicist.

The documentary film Ted Hawkins: Amazing Grace begins the Juneteenth celebration. Telling the heart-wrenching, yet inspiring story of this musician is an honor said his publicist Nancy Meyer.

“Ted’s voice is a combo of Gospel and Blues, of joy and sorrow,” she said.

Hawkins was a talented musician who defied odds. He developed his singing voice in 1949 as a teenager while detained in a school for delinquent youth. He made his way alone across the country from his home state of Mississippi to California and after numerous other travels, finally settled in Venice Beach, where he became a street performer.

Sitting on a milk crate, guitar in hand, his raspy voice would captivate passersby and earned the attention of several record producers. A handful of small albums were released, but each break for Hawkins seemed to end in disappointment amid a life of unconventional behavior and addictions.

Finally, Geffen Records signed him and the resulting album The Next Hundred Years was met with success and resulted in an international tour. However, Hawkins died a few months after its release. This is a special showing of the 1995 film, which is not in circulation. It is directed by Janice Engel and is narrated by Harry Belafonte.

Meyer and Engel will have a post-screening discussion about the movie and she’s hopeful people will see the talent that resides all around us.

“We don’t recognize our own American culture when it comes to music,” Meyer said. “I travel with these talented Blues artists all around the world and elsewhere they’re treated like kings and queens.”

juneteenth celebration guitar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Estate of Ted Hawkins

Ted Hawkins will long be remembered as the talented musician who played on the sidewalks of Venice Beach, sitting on a milk crate and strumming his guitar

Ironically, Hawkins also has a special place in the life of Conkey, who as a young man, encountered the very old musician on the sidewalks of Venice Beach.

“His voice reached my soul,” said Conkey. “He sang from such a deep place, it was inspiring.” The two became friends. Conkey bought $100 of poorly dubbed cassettes, began giving the busker rides home and shared time with him before ultimately leaving for a job coaching tennis in Europe. Years later, in Germany, a CNN newsflash came on the television announcing one of the world’s best blues musicians had just died, a year after Geffen Records had signed him. Conkey looked up and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It was Ted,” he said.

juneteenth celebration Gray

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Karine Armen

Poet and activist Dorothy Randall Gray will start her presentation with a blessing to her ancestors before she reads some of her award-winning writings

Poet Dorothy Randall Gray will start her Juneteenth presentation by giving thanks for her ancestors from Georgia, a critical recognition to the past.

“People need to remember our ancestral energies,” she said. “It’s even more critical now as so many states are trying to wipe out the history of black people.”

The former New York University faculty member, National Public Radio commentator and poet in residence at Hunter College held former Juneteenth celebrations at Coney Island, where participants would walk into the water and say their ancestral blessings.

While her activist activities include serving as a UNESCO delegate and conducting supply campaigns for African schools, she was also selected to represent the City of West Hollywood for this year’s National Poetry Month.

The Los Angeles resident who will share readings and stories feels a pressing need to share the lessons of Juneteenth with people right now.

“We can’t afford to get tired,” she said. “What is going on now are direct attacks on Black people.”

juneteenth celebration Yusef

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brother Yusef

Guitarist Brother Yusef has toured the world and not only performs the Blues, but will also include a history of the music and its evolution when he presents as the final artist on the Juneteenth celebration

The afternoon concludes with Yusef sharing stories and songs. The Altadena-based guitarist sees the celebration as another opportunity to perform and lecture about the African-American music culture, something he’s been doing for years, particularly the development of the Blues.

“The Blues is the music that has allowed African Americans to free and heal themselves spiritually and emotionally,” said Yusef. He explained how dancing and music are pure freedoms, denied for years to enslaved African Americans. “That was taken away – in the ability to oppress and enslave them,” he said.

During his shows, Yusef tells his audience how the Blues developed during post reconstruction, in response to the abusive, violent Jim Crow era in the late 1870s and he shares the stories of his life, and his parents and grandparents.

“What happened 150 years ago has evolved,” he said. “Racism looks different – as we move on and on it changes form – but it’s still here. This nation refuses to have a reconciliation with this issue…we always find ways to oppress the conversation. We refuse to talk about how this country is built upon the system it was built upon. We’re still left out of the equation.”

Yusef, through his music and during his concerts, shares the history of African-Americans and racism. “I always talk about Blues culture,” he said. “Some of us don’t know where this stuff came from. I want my audience to be intelligent because I want a more intelligent society.”

With Juneteenth sometimes being called “America’s Second Independence Day,” Yusef puts his upcoming concert into a historical perspective.

“As a society we need to celebrate the good and remember the bad, so we know what not to do,” he said.

There are additional Juneteenth events throughout the week. On Wednesday, June 21, the Cultural Arts Center will have a free screening of Summer of Soul. On Saturday, June 24, Neighborhood Congregational Church is hosting a Tibetan meal, followed by a performance by the female group VISION. There are also art displays at the church by Allyson Allen and Eugene Warren. For more information or tickets to these events, click here.

