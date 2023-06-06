NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on June 11 060623

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on June 11

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones on Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists and find great gifts. This is their last show until the fall. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com. (Pictured are Blue Wave Bath and beauty cold process soaps.)

 

