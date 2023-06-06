NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023Subscribe

LAM has a full June calendar FP 060623

Share this story

LAM has a full June calendar

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.

lam adds april kim

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

April Kim and Friends on June 8

Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: April Kim and Friends

Join this string quartet consisting of violins and a cello as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.

April Kim is a Korean-American violinist and entrepreneur who seeks to utilize her bicultural background, musical passion and business leadership to share the art of music, cultivate partnerships and broaden her positive influence in the community.

Woojin Park began her musical journey at The Special Music School under Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in Russia, where she developed a strong foundation in classical music.

Hanna Kim, cellist, completed her M.M. in Cello Performance and B.M. in Cello Performance from California State University, Fullerton.

Sungjin Park, viola, is a violist, educator and innovative musician. Growing up in South Korea, Dr. Park took part in several competitions, placing first in the Yonsei University Concerto Competition.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, 

Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

lam adds goes boom

Click on photo for a larger image

LAM Goes BOOM on June 10

Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m.

LAM Goes BOOM: A Pride Celebration

This is a vivacious event that honors the legacy of Laguna Beach’s bygone gay bars, specifically the historic Boom Boom Room, once a local hub that drew members of the Southern California LGBTQ+ community for decades before closing in 2007. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. on June 10, with a screening of Fred Karger’s documentary about the efforts to save the longtime gathering place, Save the Boom, in the museum’s galleries. Following the documentary screening, the atmosphere will shift into a lively dance party with DJ SoulFire. This event promises to be a night of celebration and remembrance, perfectly embodying the essence of Pride Month.

“Pride Month holds a special place at our museum, which has a proud history of being an important partner in Laguna Beach as a place of inclusivity,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “Art has the power to foster dialogue, promote understanding and inspire change. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the community to the museum this June as we come together to embrace the LGBTQ+ community and the vibrant spirit of Pride Month.”

Advance tickets are strongly recommended and admission includes one cocktail for guests aged 21 and above. Museum members can attend for $20, while non-members are welcome for $35. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Crotty

“Quest for Perfection,” 1990, Russell Crotty, LAM Collection, Gift of Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence

Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.

Artist Spotlight: Russell Crotty

Join Artist Russell Crotty and LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner for a special conversation on Crotty’s work that’s on view in Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection. Crotty will also discuss his engagement with subjects including astronomy, landscape, mapping and coastal studies. In this public event, Crotty and Steiner will explore ways his work interweaves the natural and manmade worlds.

 Limited space available. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.

lam adds drag storytime

Interactive Storytime and art-making experience on June 17

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.

Drag Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

Drag Story Hour is just what it sounds like! Storytellers, using the art of drag, read family-friendly books to kids to capture the imagination of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.

This Month’s Session

In honor of Pride Month, Pickle (our drag queen storyteller) will read It’s Okay To Be Different by Todd Parr and The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess with a project afterwards to express yourself.

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Kleitsch

John Kleitsch, The Artist, 1907, LAM Permanent Collection Museum purchase with funds provided in part from Janet Barker Spurgeon and John Roger Barker

Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for a walk-through of the Laguna Art Museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight to the curatorial process and learn about the works on view.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14

For tickets, click here.

lam adds nuevo

Live! at the Museum, Quarteto Nuevo on July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.