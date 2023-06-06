NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023

Cultural Arts features concerts in the park and Circus Bella FP 060623

Cultural Arts features Promenade musicians, concerts in the park and Circus Bella

Friday, June 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Felisha Dunne

Saturday, June 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Kelly Fitzgerald

Sunday, June 11, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Jason Feddy

cultural arts twanguero

Photos courtesy of City of LB

World Music Series - Twanguero, June 16

Fridays, June 9 and 16, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

World Music Series at Heisler Park Amphitheater

June 9, Firebird Ensemble

June 16, Twanguero

Join the Arts Commission for this free live music series featuring authentic cultural music from around the world.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Cultural arts circus

Click on photo for a larger image

Circus Bella: a modern twist on a one-ring circus…overflowing with Heart and Soul

Saturday, June 10, showtimes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Circus Bella at Bluebird Park, 14th Annual Summer Season 2023

BANANAS! with Live Music by Rob Reich & The Circus Bella All-Star Band.

All shows are free and for children of all ages.

Circus Bella is excited to announce their jubilant return to the park with its 14th annual all new, open air, outdoor show: BANANAS! - A Bombastic, Ballyhoo, and Celebration of Silliness. Circus Bella offers a modern twist on a one-ring circus…overflowing with heart and soul. This series of free performances will delight and amaze children of all ages in a treasured family event. The 60-minute shows feature the effervescent Circus Bella Company and a stellar array and diverse talented troupe of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and clowns from the Bay Area and beyond performing to the live music of Rob Reich and the six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band. BANANAS! is directed by Abigail Munn (Circus Bella co-founder and director).

More information is available at https://www.circusbella.org/.

These programs are presented by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission and funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

