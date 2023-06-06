NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 060623

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series features Marc Wiener on June 15

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) announced their June 15 meeting speaker will be Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Wiener was appointed Laguna Beach Community Development Director in December 2019. He has 15 years of experience working in coastal communities, having previously worked as director for the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea. He enjoys public service and the unique challenges that come with the position of being director.

Wiener focuses on clear communication and finding the most direct path to a solution. He is pragmatic and thoughtful in his approach and seeks common objectives in a collaborative manner. His goals are to improve the Community Development Department practices and procedures, streamline the entitlement process in a sensible manner, address longstanding policy issues and ensure that the staff is providing exceptional customer service to the community.

Wiener is an AICP (American Institute of Certified Planners) Certified Planner. He holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Environmental Studies from UC Santa Cruz. He enjoys spending time with his family, including his wife and three kids, as well as mountain biking, playing basketball and video games.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com/, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

