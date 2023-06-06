NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023Subscribe

LBHS Scholarship Foundation holds 2023 Convocation 060623

Share this story

LBHS Scholarship Foundation holds 2023 Convocation to recognize student honorees

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On the evening of Friday, June 2, the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) held its annual Honors Convocation to recognize the Class of 2023 student scholarship recipients and thanked the generous scholarship donors at a private reception prior to the program.

More than $440,000 worth of scholarships were bestowed.

Scholarships are awarded to recognize academic achievements, athletic endeavors, financial need, good citizenship, leadership, personal courage, the arts, music, school spirit, community service and more. Scholarships are available to students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities as well as vocational schools. LBHSSF has been awarding scholarships to graduating LBHS seniors since 1947.

lbhs scholarship all winners 1

Click on photo for a larger image

2023 Graduates

lbhs scholarship jon coutchie 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Officer Jon Coutchie Criminal Justice Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Rylee Goode. (L-R) School Resource Officer Fred Yeilding, Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton, LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert, Rylee Goode, Chairman of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Captain Michael Peters and Community Outreach Officer Jason Ferris.

lbhs scholarship mom and daughter 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Lily Gabora, who was awarded the Michael G Smithers Memorial Scholarship - Overcoming Personal Challenges for $1,000, with her mother

lbhs scholarhship Tiner Family 4

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Recipients of the Mark Tiner Memorial Scholarships, Lucas McKibben, $2,000; Logan Ribarich, $1,000; Alexandra Swellen, $2,000 and Sean Tiner with his daughter. Swellen also was awarded the April and Daphne Crevier Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Assistance League of Laguna Beach Scholarship, $5,000; the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Business and Entrepeneur Award, $1,000; Michael G Smither Memorial Scholarship - Overcoming Personal Challenges, $1,000; Patsy Ann Weaver Scholarship, $18,000 and the Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach - Special Achievement Award, $2,000.

lbhs scholarship rotary club 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Rotary Club Scholarship winners

lbhs scholarship MacGillivray 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara MacGillivray with Cristian Castro Lopez (who received multiple awards), James Patrick Vincent and Marian Pickens Fagan Scholarship Fund, $3,000; Laguna Beach Rotary Club Foundation’s Fred R. Sacher Scholarship, $10,000; Gerald A. Dennis and Maria Dominguez Memorial Scholarship, $500; April and Daphne Crevier Memorial Scholarships, $1,000; Margo Cruz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Melvin J. Tonkon MD Medical Scholarship, $5,000; Michael G. Smithers Memorial Scholarship - Overcoming Personal Challenges $1,000; Principal Duddy Memorial Scholarship, $1,500 and the Red Guyer Athletic Scholarship, $500. Lopez wants to go to medical school. 

lbhs scholarship skip carrillo 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Recipient of Skipper Carrillo Scholarship of $500, Sarah Balian with Skipper Carrillo

lbhs scholarship naval academy 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Myha Pinto receives Appointment to the United States Naval Academy from Sean Forrester, Blue and Gold Officer, US Naval Academy

lbhs scholarships moes money 9

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Devyn Linder and Moorea Howson with her mother Kris and Aaron Poe. Linder and Poe were awarded Moe Money by Howson.

lbhs scholarship coast film 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Ashton Azadian received the Coast Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship of $1,500 from Ben Warner (on right, one of the Film Festival founders and his wife Kirsten is on the left)

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.