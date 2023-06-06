NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023Subscribe

Zombie Apocalypse (simulation) descends upon LBHS 060623

Share this story

Zombie Apocalypse (simulation) descends upon LBHS

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) theater students “performed as victims” of a mass casualty incident – Zombie Apocalypse – on Wednesday, May 31, that required the immediate response of these students enrolled in the Emergency Response Career Pathway.

Theater students utilized their theater make-up and costuming skills to create victims with various injuries sustained in an incident of this scope and size.

In addition, they employed their acting skills to act out different medical injuries and conditions, which could improve or escalate based on the treatment received by emergency response personnel. Emergency response students demonstrated their first responder skills learned. They performed search and rescue of the victims, triaged them, provided medical treatment, and much more. Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments evaluated student performance as they determined the injuries of their victims and the appropriate treatment necessary.

Zombie Apocalypse Simmons

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

TJ Simmons, an 11th grader at Laguna Beach High School, is enrolled in Theater Performance and participated in the simulation using her makeup, costuming and acting skills to play the role of a victim in the Zombie Apocalypse

Zombie Apocalypse Hoso

Click on photo for a larger image

EMT student Laith Hoso (left) carries acting student Maris Morgan to safety during the simulated Zombie Apocalypse mass casualty incident

Zombie Apocalypse Keithley

Click on photo for a larger image

EMT student Alana Keithley treats acting student Scarlett Wheaton during the simulated Zombie Apocalypse

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.