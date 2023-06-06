NewLeftHeader

Drive-in Movie Day at the Boys & Girls Club 060623

Drive-in Movie Day at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) Canyon Branch had the opportunity to create “cardboard cars” for their “drive-in movie” day on May 26.

BGCLB members spent all week designing their cars

Throughout the week, BGCLB youth showed their creativity by designing and making cars out of cardboard and other materials. Many cars featured detailed additions including steering wheels, windshield wipers and even drivers’ licenses.

After the “cardboard cars” were constructed, youth had the option of four different “drive-in” movie theaters, each with its own movie option.

This special project was a week-long event that captured the ingenuity of the Club’s youth, while providing a fun and memorable experience for the Club community.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas.

The Club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949. 494.2535.

 

