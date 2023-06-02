NewLeftHeader

Rounaghi highlights housing, undergrounding the canyon

Rounaghi highlights housing, undergrounding the canyon, encouraging businesses as focuses for first six months on council

By SARA HALL

City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi reflected on his first six months in office during the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs meeting on Thursday (June 1).

“I don’t regret it yet, so that’s a good sign,” Rounaghi joked.

“Since I got elected, my goal, really, has been to listen and learn,” he said.

Since taking a seat on the dais in January, he’s met with department heads, taken tours of different city facilities, and reviewed the details of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Previously, he may have not fully understood how the sewer system, for example, works because that’s really not something he ever thought about before, Rounaghi said.

“But now I have to think about that to make sure that it’s working and that we’re making the right investments there,” he said.

He’s spent a lot of time looking through the budget, he emphasized. As a new councilmember, part of his job is to fully understand it, so as the city moves forward on projects, he can make well-informed decisions on behalf of all the residents.

Rounaghi also spoke about some of the different initiatives that he’s excited about.

“In community development there’s a lot going on that I’m very excited about, particularly as it relates to housing,” Rounaghi said.

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi highlighted his first six months on council during a community meeting this week

During his campaign, he focused on how the city can comply with state mandates and how they can realistically plan for 394 units over the next eight years.

“One of the strategies that I’ve always thought was the low hanging fruit was looking at second floor residential in the commercial zone,” he noted. 

Currently, property owners are allowed to build second floor office space fairly easily, but not second floor residential, he noted.

“There’s not a really good reason for why that’s the case,” Rounaghi said. 

So they’re looking into that and how to possibly adjust different regulations in city code to make it easier to build second floor residential. They are also looking at the next phase of the Downtown Specific Plan as it relates to housing, which will be part of the community development work plan.

“That’s really a good way to have smaller units that are going to be naturally more affordable,” he said.

It will also liven up the city’s retail spaces, he added.

“I really think there are opportunities where we can add some smaller units throughout the city in a way that’s not going to be (added) density that people are going to be opposed to and it’s not going to change the look and feel of the Laguna that we all like,” Rounaghi said. “But at the same time, it’s going to address the housing needs of our community, which I think is a really important issue.”

“I’m very excited about that and I’m looking forward to making progress there,” he concluded.

Undergrounding the utility lines along Laguna Canyon Road was another top priority for him during the campaign. Now, as a councilmember, he sits on the subcommittee tasked with tackling the project, along with Mayor Bob Whalen.

They’ve been working hard with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis on finding funding for the project, he said. They’ve been looking into grant opportunities and being really strategic about how they can develop a proposal that makes the city competitive for state and federal funding. They need approximately $100 million to make it happen, he said.

“That sounds like a lot of money, but the cost of not doing it, I think, is actually higher,” Rounaghi said. “The question is not if there’s going to be another fire caused by above-ground utilities, to me, the question is when that’s going to happen. So we shouldn’t be passive about it and just wait for that to happen.”

The city needs to be proactive and do everything they can to underground the canyon utilities. Noting all the Nixle alerts about vehicle collisions on Laguna Canyon Road, Rounaghi said “that’s just not a reality that we should have to live with.”

“We need to get those poles underground as soon as possible,” he said.

Rounaghi, Whalen and Dupuis visited the state capital on April 12 to advocate for grant funding for the project on SR-133. While in Sacramento, they had meetings with the governor’s office and California Transportation Commission.

More recently, they had a meeting with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley on Tuesday (May 30) to discuss the project (and other issues).

“I’m very optimistic that we are making progress on that and that we can make it happen,” Rounaghi said. “Things are really moving in the right direction.”

Rounaghi also talked about his approach to small businesses.

It’s great to see the progress that’s been made, again commending the previous council, particularly the reduction of some of the regulations as it relates to parking especially in the Downtown area. There needs to be a “compelling purpose” for regulations, he said, and less unnecessary regulations that could have unintended consequences. Over-regulating can make it complicated for prospective small business owners to know how to start, he said, and that ultimately hurts the “little guy.”

“As a policy maker, I’m very well aware of that and I’m trying to do my best to incorporate that mindset in every decision,” Rounaghi said.

He loves the idea of new, exciting businesses coming to Laguna Beach, noting that he’s attended a lot of ribbon cutting ceremonies recently.

“Laguna Beach is such a special place,” he said. “We want a vibrant Downtown where we don’t have vacancies or blight. We want cool businesses to come (into town).”

The previous council also reduced the parking requirements in the Downtown, which was a great thing, he said.

“I would like to see to see us be realistic about parking requirements,” Rounaghi said. “When you look at some of these lots and you look at what our parking code requires, it would essentially require us to demolish half the buildings in the town to accommodate the parking requirements, which just doesn’t make sense.”

A blanket statement about a need for more parking in general isn’t accurate, he said. There are ways to better manage the parking without having “draconian” requirements. It’s important they figure out that balance, he added.

Answering a question about a potential employee parking sticker program, Rounaghi said there are deals to be made. A bank could lease parking space to restaurant employees in the evenings, for example. They don’t necessarily want employees in metered spaces because those should be for visitors to pay as they come into town. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. Parking solutions for beachgoers will be different than parking solutions for employees or summer festival visitors, for example.

“We need targeted solutions for different types of users of parking,” he suggested.

Rounaghi also briefly commented on the Promenade on Forest design process. The workshop was good and they have a lot of proposals to review as the city moves forward. They should have a walkable Downtown with places to gather, he said.

“The Promenade is the most visionary thing that’s happened in Laguna Beach in the past couple of decades,” he said.

It’s been an incredible success, Rounaghi said. Laguna Beach can be a leader on this type of project for other Orange County cities. He credited the previous council for making that happen.

“A lot of times it’s easy to listen to the loudest voices and not do something. It’s harder to actually make something happen,” Rounaghi said.

He also mentioned public safety as the most important role of local government. One of his first actions was voting for the approval of a MOU with the police association for a raise to ensure that Laguna Beach salaries were competitive.

“We want to retain and attract the best and brightest police officers,” Rounaghi said. “We’re seeing that it’s very hard to do that in this climate.”

Neighboring cities have faced the same issue, he noted.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

