It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

Novelist Janell Brown headlines Susi Q’s “Evening with an Author”

Tuesday, June 6 from 5-7 p.m. Cost: $35. Make plans to join Susi Q for their second “Evening with an Author,” hosted by Marrie Stone. Featured novelist and New York Times bestselling author Janelle Brown will talk about her latest book, I’ll Be You. Doors open for refreshments and mingling at 4:30 p.m. with an author talk, Q&A and book signing. Ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a complimentary paperback copy of I’ll Be You. Tickets will sell fast, so register here.

Courtesy of The Susi Q

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CARDS AND GAMES

Yes, you can lead trump! Mondays Upcoming Series on Defensive Card Play

Jane Dober, Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and director, welcomes bridge players of all levels to join her next series of boutique bridge lessons addressing defense signals to partner, showing count and attitude, leading trump and leads against slams. “Diabolic Defense, Part 2” for six Mondays from June 5-July 24 from 2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Cost: $120. Register here for defensive card play.

Beginner Basics & Advanced Mahjong with “Rho”

The centuries-old game of mahjong is making a big comeback as people love the camaraderie and cognitive skills it provides. Learn the basics, or take a refresher with popular instructor Rhona “Ro” Kershnar. Beginner Basics Mahjong on Tuesdays, June 6-27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $85/4 weeks. Register for beginner mahjong here. Advanced Refresher Mahjong on Tuesdays, June 6-27 from 12:3-2 p.m. Cost: $60/4 weeks. Register for advanced refresher mahjong here.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Register here for walk-in help. Instructor Linda Simpson.

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Enrichment

Mind Your Brain: Strategies for Cognitive Health at Any Age (In-Person)

Wednesday, June 21 from 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

Understanding iPhone Security Settings (well, at least the basics) (In-Person)

Wednesday, June 28 from 1-3 p.m. Free.

Have you downloaded your bank's app onto your iPhone? Venmo? Social Media? Are any passwords stored on your iPhone? Presenter Lorraine Hornby guides you through the basics of iPhone security settings and offers valuable instructions for setting up better protections. Protect yourself from hackers, be vigilant. Class is limited to 20. Register here for iPhone security.

Fitness/Health

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Register her for Leslie’s class. Cost: $80. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing our resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Spring Bird Walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Sunday, June 4 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $20.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove State Park backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, June 9 from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Distance is around nine miles and the elevation/gain loss is around 1,850 feet. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day-use fee.

If you enjoy hiking, but are still new to the trails, join Crystal Cove State Park volunteer Dana Hunter for Hiking 101 and learn how to best enjoy your hiking experience on Saturday, June 10 from 8-11 a.m. As an experienced long-distance hiker, Hunter will share tips about preparing for your journey, choosing proper gear and appropriate trails for your fitness level. Start with an early morning bluff walk to the Treasure Cove lookout then return to the amphitheater for the talk. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot).

$20 day-use parking fee.

At Crystal Cove, you walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals and birds as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Sundays, June 11 and June 25 at 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $20 day-use fee.

Come celebrate, California Parks Week at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations of the tidepool organisms on Wednesday, June 14 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer.

(PCH inland at Los Trancos). $15 day-use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m., and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, turn left at kiosk to the last lot). $20 day-use parking fee.

Come celebrate, California Parks Week and experience the darkest night of the month as you connect with nature on this new moon and take time to reflect on the natural, cultural and historical communities that have called this special place home on Saturday, June 17 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this two-hour, three-mile moderate to difficult out and back trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb which is suitable for ages 8 and up. Hikers must wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Ranger Station). $5 sunset rate.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Come celebrate, California Parks Week and be part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew. Volunteers needed for STEWARDSHIP SUNDAY to clean the park’s coastline and bluff trail and set an awesome example of stewardship on Sunday, June 18 from 8-11 a.m. If you have them, bring your own supplies including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste, but they will have supplies available. Anyone attending under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by an adult. Contact laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov to receive the waiver. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #4, (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, turn left at the kiosk to the end). Parking fee is waived for this event.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy and early morning low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool and beach wrack walk to Reef Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 a.m. Wear sturdy walking shoes to scramble over the rocks which may be slippery and sharp. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk to the first restroom building). $20 day-use fee.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Friday, June 3o from 9-11 a.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day use fee

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Registration is open for summer classes and camps. Click here to view the summer activity guide online, and visit the registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~JG Swim Test Clinic

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Skyhawks Multi-Sport

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Hortense Miller Garden

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Table Tennis Open Play

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dane

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~T’ai Chu Ch’uan

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Beach Volleyball

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Events

June 3: Kelpfest at the Main Beach Cobblestones from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with an after-party at Laguna Beach Beer Company from 3-6 p.m.

June 3 and 4: Pool closed

June 7: Pizza with a Park Ranger at Z Pizza, 30822 Coast Highway from 5-7 p.m.

June 10: Circus Bella at Bluebird Park at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. All shows free.

June 11: Laguna Craft Guild

June 12: First Day of Summer Camps

June 17: 16th Annual Fete de la Musique, throughout the streets of Laguna Beach from 12-4 p.m.

June 19: City Hall, Community Centers and Pool closed for Juneteenth

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball and pickleball in the indoor gym, as well as upcoming summer camps and recreation classes.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Tuesday 5-7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indoor pickleball

Wednesday: 9-11:30 a.m.

Summer camps beginning June 12.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

CALL FOR INSTRUCTORS

The Laguna Beach Recreation Division is seeking new contract instructors for dance, foreign language, music, art, cooking, after-school activities and adult fitness classes. They are proud to provide a variety of creative programs and diverse services to promote an active lifestyle, enhance the quality of life, and build a sense of community for residents and visitors of all ages. Click here to apply.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Ariel

Ariel is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Doberman who is spayed. Ariel would do best in a home without a lot of stairs as she is missing a rear leg. She is gentle, but tends to get scared easily, especially with men, until she gets to know you more. Ariel is extremely affectionate once she gets comfortable in her environment.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ariel adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Ariel is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.