Volume 15, Issue 44  | June 2, 2023

Fair Game 060223

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

City biz includes a joint meeting with the Council and School District and input on the Promenade on Forest, while a local nurse battles a very serious injury in Costa Rica

TJ headshot AugA joint meeting with the Laguna Beach City Council and the Laguna Beach Unified School District will be held in the Council Chambers this Tuesday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. The agenda is fairly straightforward and includes the following five discussion items:

–Two-year Amendment to Joint Use Agreements.

–Update on Potential Housing Projects on School-Owned Properties.

–City’s Facilities Master Plan Scope of Services.

–School District Master Plan Update.

–SRO Program Update and Joint Efforts on Preparedness for Major Incidents.

The meeting can also be viewed over the Zoom link: https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096.

• • •

The city is planning for the Promenade on Forest. It’s important that you as a resident offer up your 2 cents on surveys and thoughts about the choices being considered.

First a little background. Changes began back in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and, in an attempt to support local businesses, the council allowed for the expansion of restaurant and merchandise display areas outdoors. It was intended to be temporary.

Yet, six months later City Council extended the temporary Promenade through the end of January 2024.

Several months following, the council awarded a contract to RRM Design Group to “provide preliminary engineering and entitlement services for the permanent Promenade on Forest.”

Then in June of last year, the council approved a Program Plan for the Promenade on Forest.

Since then, the city has conducted two public workshops.

Moving forward, there are two concepts with design options to convert Forest Avenue to a permanent pedestrian Promenade.

Fair Game SNL promenade photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Renderings courtesy of City of LB &

RRM Design Group

 “Option A” for Promenade on Forest

Fair Game SNL promenade photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

“Option B” for Promenade on Forest

The community is presently in the feedback gathering segment. The Laguna Beach Chamber has even jumped in. They are encouraging residents and businesses to “share comments” by submitting them by this Monday, June 5 at 12 p.m. There’s a promise to protect your privacy through this process. To do so, you may go to the Chamber link here.

But first, it’s important to go in and check out the proposed plans, so you then know what you’re talking about. Click here to view the Promenade on Forest conceptual options.

After the public comments are reviewed, the concepts will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and ultimately presented to the City Council for their ultimate selection.

From there it’ll be design refinements taken from the comments and other input, the entitlements and then, when final design is complete, it’ll go out to bid.

Now is your chance to get involved.

• • •

Sande St. John, Laguna Beach’s 2020 Patriots Day Parade Citizen of the Year, called Stu News’ attention to a tragedy that has apparently occurred to one of the respected employees of Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

According to those close to the situation, Deanne Niedziela, the executive director of nursing at Mission Laguna Beach, was on vacation in Costa Rica and suffered a freak accident that reportedly severed her spinal cord last Sunday. Niedziela was with her husband, Ken, on a tour of the La Paz Waterfall Gardens Nature Park, when a five-foot tree limb crashed down upon her. The incident was near-fatal.

She currently is recovering in a Central American hospital following a reported nine hours of surgery. Her prognosis is still unknown, as she begins the slow process of recovery. Reports are that she is alert and talking.

However, initial reports from her husband say that “she presently has no sensation from the chest down.”

The family’s current goal is to get Deanne back to Mission Hospital where her duties coincidentally include overseeing the Spine and Neuroscience Institute there. However, the process of moving her is expensive with medical air transport alone estimated at costing some $100,000. Hopefully, there is a chance that she could return back as soon as today if all logistics and paperwork are in order.

A GoFundMe account has been set up attempting to raise $250,000 to cover the extraordinary costs involved, including recovery time. So far it’s reported that nearly 700 donors have already contributed more than $142,000 as of last evening.

• • •

We regularly ask the Laguna Food Pantry to check in with us to discuss local societal issues, needs and more, particularly because this is such an important part of Laguna Beach culture. Marketing Manager Emilia Goldman has been good at keeping us abreast.

Here’s the latest: The Laguna Food Pantry is fighting food insecurity through environmentally sustainable practices. The U.S. is estimated to waste 30-40% of the food supply. To put it into perspective, that would equal every person in America throwing away more than 650 apples right into the trash.

Think about that for a moment. That’s a lot of waste.

Food is the most significant component taking up space inside U.S. landfills. The question is that with so much food wasted, why are there still such high levels of food insecurity? Fighting food insecurity while simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint created by the food industry is Laguna Food Pantry’s goal.

As an agent of Second Harvest Food Bank, the Pantry has partnerships with 22 local grocery stores. Every week volunteer drivers pick up and rescue the grocery store’s excess inventory that would otherwise unnecessarily end up in a landfill. These items are still 100% safe to consume, but are usually thrown out due to store inventory (e.g., ended seasonal promotions, over-ordered, didn’t sell as expected, etc.).

In 2022, the Pantry rescued 898,313 pounds of groceries. By saving the surplus of food, the Pantry ensures that perfectly good food reaches more people and significantly reduces food waste, minimizing the carbon footprint.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

 

