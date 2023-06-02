NewLeftHeader

A memorable Memorial Day 060223

A memorable Memorial Day

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Monday, May 29, the City of Laguna Beach joined the American Legion Post 222 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 along with the community for a Memorial Day ceremony at Monument Point in Heisler Park. Music preceded the ceremony which began at 11 a.m.

The ceremony was in remembrance of all comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and supported the family members and loved ones of those we have lost.

Keynote speaker was Vietnam Veteran Col. Robert Seitz, U.S. Army (retired).

Laguna Beach Police, Fire and Marine Safety departments each presented a wreath to honor those who lost their lives protecting our country in wars and conflicts. Community organizations presented floral offerings.

A memorable Bob Whalen.jpg 1

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen greeting attendees

A memorable colors presentation.jpg 2

Presentation of Colors by Laguna Beach Honor Guard

A memorable scout troop.jpg 3

Scout Troop 35 led the Pledge of Allegiance

A memorable Arnie Silverman.jpg 4

Arnie Silverman VFW Post 5868 and 2019 Patriot of the Year readying to introduce a speaker

A memorable John Gabbard.jpg 5

John Gabbard, Commander of VFW Post 5868 addresses the crowd

A memorable Sgt. Major Orellano.jpg 6

Sgt. Major Phillip Orellano, USMC (Retired) at the podium

A memorable Colonel Robert Seitz.jpg 7

Colonel Robert Seitz, U.S. Army (Retired), the keynote speaker, spoke on his memories of Vietnam

A memorable Sue Kempf.jpg 8

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf in attendance

A memorable Norm and Bree.jpg 9

Norm Abbod, Chaplain with Bree Burgess Rosen

A memborable Councilmembers.jpg 10

(L-R) City Councilmembers George Weiss and Mark Orgill with Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf during the ceremony

A memorable Veterans Rifle Firing Team.jpg 11

Veterans Rifle Firing Team

A memorable floral wreath presentation.jpg 12

A floral wreath presentation by the Laguna Beach Police Department

A memorable Paula Hornbuckle Arnold.jpg 13

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, representing the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, presenting a floral offering

A memorable remembrances.jpg 14

Remembrances of the day

 

