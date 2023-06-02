NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 44  | June 2, 2023Subscribe

LOCA presents Drawing Nature FP 060223

Share this story

LOCA presents Drawing Nature - Family Style on June 8

LOCA is offering a free art class for the whole family (all ages) on Drawing Nature - Family Style on June 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Drop-ins are invited and no registration is required.

Led by instructor Elizabeth McGhee, the workshop will focus on "Mountains and Trails."

Thursday, June 8, 4-5 p.m.

“Mountains and Trails,” where participants draw a hiking trail.

LOCA Arts Education is a nonprofit coalition of arts educators, professional artists and advocates interested in arts education for people of all ages. They have been serving the community for more than 25 years.

Their organization currently provides workshops to Laguna Beach Unified School District, Glennwood House, Laguna Beach Public Library, Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club Canyon and Bluebird Park branches, Waymakers Youth Shelter and the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center. Workshops are also available to the public.

For more information, go to www.locaarts.org/events.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.