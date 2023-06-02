NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates a summer FP 060223

LBCAC celebrates a summer of exciting events and Juneteenth Jubilee

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to a fun-filled May and the onset of summer and the celebration of Juneteenth Jubilee.

Tremoloco - June 2

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Tremoloco

National release of Tremoloco’s latest album Curandera Volume 1

Free! Act now to get the album.

The first 20 to purchase GA tickets online and all VIP ticket holders will receive a free download of the album.

Tremoloco is an eclectic roots band that’s been described as Mexican Americana. Blending Mexican folk music with roots/country music is no easy task. It certainly helps that these musicians are also well versed in zydeco, cumbia, ranchero and honky tonk, while writing and performing original songs in both English and Spanish. 2008’s critically acclaimed release “Dulcinea” featured some of roots music’s best artists including members of Los Lobos, War and renowned players like Red Volkaert, Cindy Cashdollar, Ian MacLagan, Greg Leisz, Brantley Kearns, Stephen Bruton and others.

For tickets, click here.

Jodi Siegel - June 6

Harold Payne - June 6

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m.

 Beth’s Tuesdays, featuring Jodi Siegel and Harold Payne

Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on a Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For tickets, click here.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband - June 9

Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband combines melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling into an experience of connection. It is an experience as unique as it is engaging.

California-born woodwind player Jordan Ferrin spent years traveling the world as a cruise ship musician, inspiring The Jordan Ferrin Storyband. The band’s debut album Tales of Transcendence was released in March 2022 to acclaim throughout Europe. For tickets, click here.

Session 1 | June 12 and 14

Session 2 | June 26 and 28

Session 3 | July 10 and 12

Session 4 | July 24 and 26*

Essay Hell Workshops: Janine Robinson

(For college-bound students), Monday and Wednesday, Noon to 2 p.m.

$300 pp (Max. 12)

This summer, writing coach Robinson will offer narrative writing workshops for both high school students and aspiring writers. The first will teach college-bound students how to power their college application essays with their real-life stories so they stand out from the crowd. The second will work with participants who want to discover their most compelling personal stories and express them using a variety of storytelling writing techniques. To register for Robinson’s workshops, (#1 and/or #2) click here.

Workshop #1: Ready to Escape Essay Hell?

College application essays can be critical in helping students get into their target schools – especially for the most sought-after colleges and universities. The pressure to write them can be unbearable. A former journalist and writing coach, Robinson believes anyone can craft personal essays that reveal who they are, what they care about and why it matters. Using her self-discovery framework and storytelling strategies, Janine teaches students how to tap their real-life stories to craft slice-of-life essays that set them apart from the competition.

Workshop #2: College Application Essays: A Crash Course in Narrative Writing

In this workshop, Robinson teaches how to write an effective college application essay (for the CommonApp, transfer, scholarship, UC and other admissions essays) and escape Essay Hell. Following her step-by-step writing process, students brainstorm compelling topics and craft them into slice-of-life essays using narrative writing techniques. 

This last workshop is free to students who can’t afford the enrollment fee. Contact Janine Robinson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask how to qualify.

Session 1 | June 19 and 21

Session 2 | July 17 and 19

How to Find and Tell Your Best Stories

Storytelling Jam: For Aspiring Writers of All Ages

(For aspiring writers 18+), Monday and Wednesday, Noon to 2 p.m.

$200 pp (Max 10)

We all have stories, but how do we remember and recognize the good ones? And then, how do we tell them in ways that make others want to listen? In this lighthearted workshop, Robinson helps participants discover their real-life stories and teaches narrative writing prompts and techniques to make them engaging and meaningful. All writing levels welcome.

Robinson, a Laguna Beach writing coach, spent the last decade teaching students, parents and teachers how to find their unique stories to power college application essays. Her business is called Essay Hell. Before that, she spent several decades as a journalist, working as a reporter for The Miami Herald and OC Register, as well as the editor of local magazines and Internet companies. She also is a credentialed high school English teacher. In her writing workshops, Robinson helps her students conjure up their personal stories and share them using narrative writing techniques. Learn more at www.essayhell.com.

“Summer of Soul” - June 21

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center partners with Neighborhood Congregational Church to offer Juneteenth Jubilee, a week of cultural history celebration and education June 19-24.

For tickets to events, click here.

Juneteenth Jubilee – Event and Artist Details

Monday, June 19 Ted Hawkins: Amazing Grace a film by Janice Engel with post-screening discussion, 1 p.m. $15/$25/$50 inclusive

Ted Hawkins was often called the world’s greatest street singer. Abandoned by his parents as a boy, Hawkins came to California in his early 20s, determined to make a career for himself as a musician. When record deals didn’t pan out and paying gigs failed to come his way, Hawkins would set up on the boardwalk of L.A.’s Venice Beach, singing to passersby for tips. In 1994, Hawkins was signed to a major record deal and released an acclaimed album, The Next Hundred Years, which earned rave reviews and paved the way for a successful international concert tour.

Conversation with the Sage: Dorothy Randall Gray Speaks – 2:30 p.m. $15/$25/$50 inclusive

Dorothy Randall Gray is a teacher, poet, global activist and author of the bestseller Soul Between The Lines: Freeing Your Creative Spirit Through Writing, as well as Taste of Tamarinda, Muse Magic, Family, Creative Rituals for Daily Living and The Passion Collection. Her work has been published in many notable periodicals and anthologies: The New York Times, Drum Voices, Heart&Soul, SisterFire, HealthQuest and Conditions.

Chicago Blues musician Brother Yusef 3:30 p.m. $15/$25/$50

Brother Yusef is a self-taught musician, master solo guitarist and unique vocalist. His performances are raw, honest and as real as the genre has ever aspired to be. Honed over 30 years, he calls his multifaceted style “fattback blues” for its a rich mix of Delta, Chicago and Texas blues with a hard-driving Louisiana stomp.

Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m.

Summer of Soul Film – Free admission

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary – part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park).

Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. VISION, $35 includes Tibetan meal

VISION is the sultry vocal union of Sharetta, Leara (Measha), Shari and Ashley, four young Black women who have been singing in and around Los Angeles since childhood. They will perform all genres of music, from soul and R&B to gospel and jazz, with a natural adeptness at elaborate harmonies and challenging arrangements.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

