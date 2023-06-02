NewLeftHeader

SchoolPower supporters gather for Seventh Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Golf Tournament

Monday, May 22, marked the seventh annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, benefiting SchoolPower. The event sold out in record speed and grossed more than $65,000 to support Laguna Beach students through SchoolPower.

schoolpower supporters all golfers

Photos by Candice Dartez

Golfers hit the course barefoot with three clubs at the 7th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower

Eighty-three barefoot golfers kicked off the afternoon’s festivities with a friendly nine-hole, four- or five-person scramble competition. As in past years, players tackled some nontraditional shots, including closest ball to the LCAD statue and putting with inflatable lollipop donuts. They also gave it their best shot at games with exciting prizes, such as aiming for a 15-foot circle to earn a Livel Real Estate Yeti, participating in a chipping contest to win a gift basket compiled by the Ballesteros Group and trying for a hole-in-one to win a one-year lease on a BMW from Alexander Imports.

schoolpower supporters divas

The Divot Divas (L-R): Audrey Moy, Jennifer Roop, Cherese Denny, Jennifer Roop, Erin Carlton and Sarah Wolsey

“I had an amazing time this year at SchoolPower’s Barefoot Classic. The people, the organization and the venue is bar none,” said golfer and Laguna Beach resident Steven Goodman. “Everyone from the organizers to the participants made me feel right at home even though I don’t have a child in the school system. I look forward to next year and seeing all of the great people and contributing to such a great organization.”

schoolpower supporters mark christy

(L-R) Boston Titensor, Mark Christy, Jake Schwaner, AA Ron Martinez, Jackson Christy, Kris Carlow, Mike Dirnt and Peter Helfrich

Following golf, the party continued on the patio, where golfers and dinner guests gathered for a cocktail reception that included tequila tasting by LALO and live music by Zach Churchill.

“LCAD was honored to support our local community and youth through SchoolPower’s Seventh Annual SchoolPower Barefoot Classic,” said LCAD Vice President of Development Jeff Higashi. “It was a wonderful afternoon sharing laughs, a little competition and our commitment towards education. We can’t wait to join next year’s event.”

schoolpower supporters green shirts

Fivesome, (L-R): Russell Buinim, Louis Weil, Jake Nicholl, Zach Peterson and Aidan Baigrie

A surf and turf dinner and dessert buffet rounded out the casual celebration, which included a giveaway of business & pleasure co. mini cooler bags filled with swag and coffee from Jedidiah Coffee.

As in past years, lifelong Laguna resident and longtime SchoolPower supporter Mark Christy took to the podium and served as auctioneer for a spirited live auction. Bidders competed for a “stay and play” experience at The Ranch’s exclusive Treehouse, full and half-day packages for The Ranch’s kids’ golf camps, a Catch Surf Odysea surfboard, party of four on the private Napa Valley Wine Train, Hobie and Tuvalu shopping spree and a custom bass guitar from Green Day founding member Mike Dirnt.

schoolpower girl trio

(L-R) Chelsea Cavigli, Jeannie Gambino and Stacy Hughes having fun

Special thanks to hole sponsors Livel Real Estate, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Arch Anchor & A2 Energy Partners, Alexander Imports, Laguna Presbyterian Church, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, LCAD, Kimball Orthodontics and the Draper Family, as well as event sponsors The Ranch, Hobie, LALO Tequila, Jedidiah Coffee and Candice Dartez Photography.

Proceeds from the event will benefit students in Laguna Beach public schools through SchoolPower. In the 2022-2023 school year, SchoolPower helped support LBUSD families through the Family Resource Center, administered the After School Program at both elementary schools, and funded more than $225,000 in grants made to LBUSD teachers, coaches and staff.

schoolpower supporters laguna presbyterian

(L-R) Laguna Presbyterian Church Co-Director of Children’s Ministry Gail Onodera, Preschool Director Anne Herzog and Senior Pastor Steve Sweet on their sponsored hole for the 7th Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic

SchoolPower is a nonprofit education foundation with the mission to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). They achieve their mission by providing programs, raising funds and uniting the community in support of Laguna Beach students. SchoolPower is governed by a board of trustees, most of whom are parents of LBUSD students. They rely on many hard-working volunteers, a small, dedicated staff and a generous community. Learn more about SchoolPower at www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

