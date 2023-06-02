NewLeftHeader

Rock photographer Henry Diltz shares photos 060223

Rock photographer Henry Diltz shares photos and stories at The Ranch on July 23

In the world of rock and roll photographers, there are none as extraordinary as Henry Diltz, who shot the most iconic rock photos of all time. Five years after his first appearance at The Ranch Laguna Beach, Diltz returns on Sunday, July 23 to look “Behind the Camera With Henry Diltz.” During this one-night event, Diltz will share some favorites from his 50+ year career and tell the stories behind them with his signature humor and charm. A selection of prints will be available for purchase, signed by Diltz.

rock photographer Diltz

Photos courtesy of Henry Diltz

Henry Diltz to appear at The Ranch Laguna Beach on July 23

In February 2023, Diltz was honored with the Grammy Trustees Award for his significant contribution to the music industry. He has also been featured in several documentaries centered on the music of Laurel Canyon. His catalog includes more than 250 album covers photos, many publicity shots, and tens of thousands of candids. Together they have become an indelible part of our collective story of music.

Diltz’ first sale was a single shot of Buffalo Springfield in 1966 for $100. He went on to photograph The Doors, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, Linda

Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Steppenwolf, James Taylor, Janis Joplin, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Paul and Linda McCartney, and nearly every other prominent musician and group from the ‘60s 

to ‘80s and beyond. He was also the official photographer at the Woodstock and Monterey festivals. His work has graced hundreds of album covers and was featured in countless books and magazines, and his career continues today.

rock photographer Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell as photographed by Henry Diltz

His story as a photographer began with a $20 used Japanese camera purchased while on tour with his own band, the Modern Folk Quartet. Doing what he loved every day resulted in archives numbering in the tens of thousands of frames.

Despite Diltz’ lack of formal photography training, he was easily assimilated into the world of music – the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness and the psychedelia. He became friends with his subjects, which enabled him to capture candid shots that convey a rare feeling of trust and intimacy.

rock photographer Crosby Stills Nash

Crosby, Stills & Nash album cover art by Henry Diltz

A few of Diltz’ most recognized images are James Taylor for the album cover Sweet Baby James, The Doors at the Morrison Hotel, Crosby, Stills & Nash on the red couch for the cover of their first album, Joni Mitchell leaning in the window and the Eagles’ Desperado.

As the late Glenn Frey said, “This is not history, this is evidence!”

The main event starts at 7 p.m., but attendees are invited to come at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy cocktails and live music on the Sage Ballroom patio. There is also a VIP Champagne reception limited to 20, where guests will have a chance to chat with Diltz, and also receive premium seating for the presentation. The event concludes with a question and answer period.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

The Ranch is located at 31106 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

