Twenty years on: LagunaTunes is still making music FP 060223

Twenty years on: LagunaTunes is still making music and ready to deliver its “Greatest Hits” in upcoming performance

By THERESA KEEGAN

For the past two decades, members of LagunaTunes Chorus have been proving that music truly is the universal language of mankind. Whether they’re performing songs celebrating the joys or tragedies of life, this vocal group delivers it all in their community concerts. And their upcoming concert “Laguna Tunes Greatest Hits” will be delivering the best of the best of prior shows.

What started in 2003 with a dozen people in the basement of the American Legion, is now a 60-person choral group that performs standing-room only shows at the Artists Theater in the Laguna Beach High School.

twenty years submarine

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LagunaTunes

The LagunaTunes’ concerts often focus on a musical theme or artist. One year, the group performed a Beatles show, including the fun-filled “Yellow Submarine” song, complete with props. Some music by the Beatles will be performed in the upcoming anniversary show “Laguna Tunes Greatest Hits.”

“I honestly didn’t think it’d last this long,” said Lisa Morrice, who, as a founding member, arranged the group’s paperwork and secured its nonprofit status. With Roxanna Ward’s enthusiasm and skill as the initial director and Pat Kollenda’s desire to have a community vocal group, LagunaTunes has a solid foundation.

“Nobody has to audition, it’s open to everyone,” said Kollenda. “It’s great because when you sing with other people there’s a camaraderie – a family feeling – and laughter.”

Ward explained that initially membership ebbed and flowed, but as LagunaTunes became established in the community – and started giving out scholarships to area students – the weekly rehearsals which culminated in two annual shows, became an integral part of Laguna’s music scene.

“When you come to sing, everything just goes away,” said Ward. “It’s therapy and when you’re all agreeing on something, harmony happens.”

twenty years parade

Click on photo for a larger image

LagunaTunes Chorus may be known for their annual spring and holiday concerts, but they are also active members in the community and joyfully participate in the Patriot’s Day parade

These three founding members are quick to recount tales of formative days when Hospitality Night performances were interlaced with various refreshing pit stops, securing rehearsal spaces involved negotiations, plans for participating in the Patriot’s Day parade were hatched and closing songs were rousing multi-generational performances. They finish each other’s sentences, quickly laugh at fond memories and are passionately dedicated to keeping this vocal group thriving in Laguna Beach.

twenty years steps

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of the community LagunaTunes Chorus are serious singers who, in the past 20 years, have also developed many ways to have fun with their music

Kollenda, who is also a member of the city’s Arts Commission, explained that when you foster one type of art, it enhances other art throughout town. “Music is my love – it’s an expression of who I am.”

Ward believes the choral experience is critical not just for the singers, but also the audience.

“You really have to listen to live music,” she said. “It seems in many places today we’ve lost the art of listening and singing is a way to get that back.”

Having a choral group welcoming to all is the fundamental mantra of Laguna Tunes said Ward. “We never tell somebody you can’t.”

When Laguna Beach resident Nora Keane visited the group in 2010, she had a good ear, and loved to sing but without the ability to read music, she was “terrified” about what she would encounter. Her fears were quickly allayed.

“I was welcomed whole-heartedly by this eclectic, free-spirited group and was immediately hooked,” she said. “I’ve been singing with them ever since. It just feels good to be part of a collective whole making beautiful music.”

twenty years director and president

Click on photo for a larger image

Musical Director Bob Gunn and President Patti Jo Kiraly enthusiastically support the weekly practices and two annual shows performed by the LagunaTunes Chorus

The collaborative process is critical for success, said current Director Bob Gunn. (Christin Cornell has also directed the group.)

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“There’s something unique about choirs. People may not be that great singing on their own, but this is bigger than us as individuals,” he said. “Once you join, you understand the magic that happens.”

As the former long-term choir director of Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus MenAlive, as well as director of St. Mary’s choir, he is motivated by the power of multiple people singing together.

“In the moment of the concert, when we’re actually creating the music, that is what I truly love to do,” he said. And even directing the weekly rehearsals at Thurston Middle School is a joy, he said, estimating that 70 percent of the LagunaTunes membership is consistent, while 30 percent come and go, depending on life circumstances. With an average of 60 members at any one time, Gunn appreciates that certain elements help keep the choral rehearsals productive.

“When you sing you can’t be talking to your neighbor,” he said. “And actually, most of the members are just great people.”

Rehearsals for the June 11 show have an extra element of excitement because the show is comprised entirely of favorite songs from past productions. Members were surveyed and hits from The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, ABBA and other artists made the cut to be recreated in this special anniversary performance.

Patti Jo Kiraly, long-standing president of LagunaTunes, equates the choral experience to flying with a flock of birds, where everyone knows where they need to be and understands what their role is.

“You feel good about humanity when you’re singing in the chorus,” she said. “And then people come to our concerts…it’s a beautiful experience.”

LagunaTunes’ spring concert will be held June 11 at the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave. The show starts at 4 p.m. and admission is free.

For more information about LagunaTunes, click here.

