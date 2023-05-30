NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 43  | May 30, 2023

Laguna Live! Music for Summer FP 053023

Laguna Live! Music for Summer

laguna live Zach

Courtesy of LagunaLive!

Zach Churchill leads interactive children’s program at Laguna Library

Live! Music Matters

Tuesday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Laguna Live!’s free interactive children’s program for ages up to 6 years old with caregiver involvement. Local musician Zach Churchill leads the sessions while attendees sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

laguna live Jodi

Jodi Siegel 

Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave.

Popular monthly singer/songwriter showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Joining Beth in June are Jodi Siegel and Harold Payne. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door.

laguna live kim

April Kim and Friends, June 8 

Thursday June 8 at 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Live! welcomes April Kim and Friends, string quartet to their monthly chamber music concert in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum. The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members; $14 nonmembers. Reservations are recommended.

laguna live bluegrass

MohaviSoul, Bluegrass & BBQ, June 11

Sunday, June 11, 4-7 p.m. (BBQ 4-6 p.m., Concert 5-7 p.m.)

Bluegrass & BBQ

Laguna College of Art + Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

A delightful afternoon of outstanding Bluegrass music from MohaviSoul and delicious Texan BBQ by Richard Jones Pit BBQ. This Laguna Live favorite takes place in the picturesque grounds of LCAD. Tickets are $25-$110.

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org.

 

