LagunaTunes presents 20th anniversary celebration performance on June 11

New Chamber of Commerce member, LagunaTunes Community Chorus, is busily preparing for a 20th anniversary celebration performance called LagunaTunes, Greatest Hits! Several members of LagunaTunes sang their appreciation for a cultural arts grant to City Council in November. The upcoming concert looks back at the group’s favorite music from 2003 to the present. A survey sent to all past and present members determined the favorite songs from the last 20 years. The crowd-pleasing selections include hits made famous by ABBA, The Beatles, Queen, Aretha Franklin…and many more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

“LagunaTunes, Greatest Hits” at Artists’ Theatre on June 11

The concert – LagunaTunes, Greatest Hitswill be performed on Saturday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School. Admission is free, but it’s open seating, so arrive early to get a good seat. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony will be part of the show’s opening, along with a pre-show DJ, videos and a lot of energetic singing.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). 

LagunaTunes Chorus is proud to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a vital part of the lively Laguna Beach arts scene. Funding is by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

