NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 43  | May 30, 2023Subscribe

The Drake hosts “Groove for Good” 053023

Share this story

The Drake hosts “Groove for Good” on June 6

The Drake Restaurant in Laguna Beach will be hosting “Groove for Good” on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Empowering young lives through music, The Drake restaurant presents this elevated culinary and entertainment experience benefiting The Drake Gives and Save The Music Foundation. The evening’s proceeds will directly benefit music education programs in our local public schools.

The Drake Gives is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to connect, inspire and provide underserved youth with the music education, materials and instruments they need and deserve to fuel their passions and experience the power of music.

Founder of The Drake and The Drake Gives, Alec Glasser learned to play the saxophone in a public school when he was 12. That experience profoundly shaped his life in ways he never dreamed possible, and his wish is for all kids to be able to have the same opportunity in their public school education.

The Drake couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Frank Salas

Chris and Danielle Bressoud

At “Groove for Good,” guests will enjoy a three-course meal curated by The Drake’s award-winning culinary team complete with wine pairings from Laguna Beach-based Arrow&Branch.

Multiple entertainers will be performing throughout the evening, provided by Cueva Entertainment.

Auctioneer extraordinaire Zack Krone will be leading the evening’s live and silent auction.

“Thinking globally and acting locally allows The Drake Gives to create sustainable impact, one youth at a time, right in our backyard. Music moves us around the globe, and our efforts will allow the future of music to thrive for many generations to come,” said Glasser.

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in under-resourced communities across the U.S. – donating school instruments and technology; working as a convener, expert and catalyst; helping to train and support teachers, and starting and building thousands of new music programs in more than 286 school districts nationwide.

Attendance at “Groove for Good” is available through table sponsorship.

Visit www.thedrakegives.org to purchase sponsorships while availability lasts.

The Drake is located at 2894 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.