Letters to the Editor 053023

Letters to the Editor

Why the rush?

Thank you Stu News for continuing coverage of the LBUSD facilities master plan update as it has significant implications for everyone in Laguna Beach. Kudos to Sara Hall (5/26/23) for condensing a widely divergent session into a readable summary. I’d like to offer a couple clarifications and amplifications on the “aquatics center.”

–There are references to the need for a “regulation-size” pool. The current pool IS regulation size for men’s and women’s swimming as well as women’s water polo.

–Technically, the current pool meets “nonstandard regulations” for men’s water polo as defined by CIF. A slightly larger pool would benefit men’s water polo.

–The current pool has hosted swim meets and water polo matches for years and the school has produced world class athletes.

–The pool size LBUSD continues to push is a regulation OLYMPIC pool. That size is not required for ANY high school sport, is more than twice the size of the current pool, and 70% larger than required regulations. Some district proposals include an additional pool plus the Olympic-size pool.

–The LBUSD proposed two pool configuration would lose over TWO MILLION gallons of water per year…for a “Waterwise City.”

–At the meeting, many questions were not answered nor even read, upsetting many residents who had come expecting an open exchange with the board.

–To say questions were “answered” could be a bit of an overstatement.

–There was no ability to respond to staff answers, ask for clarification, or provide added information.

–No LBUSD presentation to date has included “impact statements” covering safety, noise, lighting, traffic, environmental, etc.

–Costs, even (estimates), were not provided for any of the new proposals.

It’s important to note the continued lack of data to support what is driving the need for a pool expansion. Without that clarity it’s difficult to assess what size pool is best suited and where it should be located. The board was being pressured to narrow “how many pools at what size” at this last meeting. There are 49 high school students enrolled in aquatic sports, but it seems there is a much larger population of middle and elementary students that participate in city recreation “club” teams. The high school and city share pool use 70% city/30% high school, with the school getting first choice of time slots under a joint use agreement that expires in September 2023.

From personal observation, at times the pool is crowded, at times in moderate use and at times vacant.

I’ve asked the city, the LBUSD, and the Parks & Recreation staff for pool use statistics. There are schedules and club enrollment but nothing to show how busy the pool is, when, with who and therefore what impact ANY change in pool size or location would have. Public records requests for notes from the committee that recommended the pool increase have responded that there are NO minutes from these meetings.

I’m not opposed to considering options to improve the aquatic facilities for the high school athletes, younger club players and residents. However, it’s clear to me that this entire process is being rushed. There are massive implications to the city overall, to our tax base, to the environment and intensification of use to an already crowded neighborhood. Let’s step back, define the problem, document the implications of possible solutions, work with the city and residents openly and find something that works for everyone at a cost we can afford.

Gary Kasik

Laguna Beach

 

