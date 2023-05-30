NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 43  | May 30, 2023Subscribe

Mahjong classes at the Susi Q prove 053023

Share this story

Mahjong classes at the Susi Q prove wildly popular among the Boomer-and-beyond set

Mahjong, or mah-jongg, is a 2000-year-old board game currently exploding in popularity in the states and, indeed, around the world. The fun, strategic game is played with a set of tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols.

Happily, the Susi Q has jumped on the bandwagon, offering a series of classes with a hands-on approach guaranteed to energize participants.

Instructor Rhona “Rho” Kershnar teaches the Beginner Basics class, covering rules and strategies with an easy step-by-step approach, on Tuesdays from June 6-27 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., for a fee of $85.

She’ll also teach an Advanced Refresher Course on Tuesdays from June 6-27, from 12:30-2 p.m., for a fee of $60.

“Mahjong is a social game, since it requires three other people to play, so it’s a great way to spend time with family and friends, to meet new people and to socialize,” said Kershnar, who has been playing the game with friends for more than five decades. “It is wonderfully therapeutic! It can help alleviate feelings of stress, isolation, or depression.”

Kershnar added that mahjong is particularly great for older adults, because it helps to improve cognitive skills, such as short-term memory, pattern recognition and concentration.

mahjong classes group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

Mahjong students learning the basics with instructor “Rho” (standing)

“It requires a person to make quick decisions and to utilize strategic thinking throughout the game, keeping the mind engaged. I love teaching mahjong as much as I enjoy playing it,” she said.

Encouragingly, Kershnar noted that mahjong combines luck as well as skill, so newer players can win even when playing with more experienced players.

Former student Ursula Staubli couldn’t agree more with Kershnar’s assessment of the game.

“I enjoy playing mahjong because it challenges the mind,” Staubli said. “Equally important to me is the fact that mahjong is a group game that fosters conversation, camaraderie and shared experiences.”

Staubli is a staunch fan of the Susi Q, currently also attending Spanish classes and participating in several clubs.

According to Jo Ann Ekblad, the Susi Q’s program and marketing director, the center now offers up Open Game Play (drop-in) at the Susi Q every Wednesday afternoon (weekly) from 1-5 p.m. for mahjong, Chicago bridge and any other games.

“Mahjong players have already started showing up and are really enjoying it. It’s become a great way to keep playing what they’ve learned, meeting and learning along with Mahjong enthusiasts of all levels,” Ekblad said.

To register for Mahjong, or learn more about all the exciting programs at the Susi Q, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration, or call 949.715.8105. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.