Guest Column Chris Tebbutt 053023

Guest Column

Chris Tebbutt

Co-Founder

Laguna Beach LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture Alliance

Let’s Raise Our Flags!

The month of June is officially LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture Month in Laguna Beach, as unanimously proclaimed by City Council five years ago in 2017. It’s the time of year when our city honors the rich contributions of the gay community to Laguna Beach. City Hall proudly raises the rainbow flag for the entire month of June.

Given the current politicization and recent record-breaking number of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, it is even more important to show support to our residents and visitors. While a public celebration of pride is vital, this year gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of Laguna Beach and recognition that Pride, at its core, is about showing every member of our LGBTQ+ community that they are not alone. That we see them. That they matter.

Whether you are LGBTQ+, or a valued ally, we invite all Laguna Beach residents, businesses and organizations to raise the rainbow flag for the month of June. Raise the rainbow flag to give hope to the high school student who feels that life may never get better. Or the senior citizen who is feeling alone. Whether you are a business or resident, raise the rainbow flag for everyone who may find it comforting, uplifting and welcoming during these uncertain times.

If you would like to fly a rainbow flag and don’t have one, we will be happy to safely deliver one and help you hang it at no cost.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call/text 949.485.9898. 

Chris Tebbutt is a real estate agent for Compass, representing clients in both sales and acquisitions of properties along the coast of South Orange County.

 

