FOA honors members of the Pageant Legacy Society at appreciation reception

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Pageant Legacy Society began in 2020 as a way for donors to support the Festival of Arts (FOA) during financially challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Membership also provides an opportunity to become part of the Festival’s history by leaving a permanent mark in the Pageant’s iconic Bowl. When joining the Pageant Legacy Society, members select one of the 2,600 red seats in the amphitheater on which to have an engraved plaque installed, which acknowledges their gift.

Photos by Chris Allwine

Amphitheater's famous red seats with bows honoring donors

Seats may be named to celebrate the memory of a loved one, honor an arts enthusiast, or promote an organization.

Currently, there are more than 250 members in the Pageant Legacy Society. Proceeds from this campaign help to subsidize student scholarships, cultural and education programming, and operational costs.

On Thursday, May 18, Pageant Legacy Society members were invited to a Pageant Legacy Society Appreciation Reception and during the Pageant’s weekly dress rehearsal, were able to preview a few of the works in the 2023 Pageant, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.

Legacy Society members were treated to luscious desserts

In attendance was long-time supporter of the Festival and Pageant, Lois Mastrocola, who a few years ago generously donated to reserve a block of seats in Row M of Loge Center. While some seat plaques are engraved with names of her family members and friends, there are a few that she left blank – and will be engraved with the names of her grandchildren.

“It is my deep appreciation of the arts that compelled me to support the Pageant many years ago,” Mastrocola said. “The Legacy Membership is a tangible way to memorialize appreciation of the Pageant and the artistic relevance it stands for, while at the same time providing much needed financial support to sustain this esteemed Laguna Beach tradition. Legacy Membership offers the opportunity for those with a love of the arts to share their passion with family and friends through the purchase of seat placards.”

At the reception, Artist Adrienne Fayne picked up her certificate acknowledging the Fayne Family as society members. “We’re happy to be part of this legacy,” she said.

FOA President David Perry welcomed members

Luciana Coutchie of Laguna Beach donated to the Pageant Legacy Society in recognition of her son, LBPD Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, who died tragically on duty in 2013. She picked Row M, seat 13 in the Irvine Bowl in honor of his call sign M-13.

Other seats in the Irvine Bowl have been named for current and former Pageant volunteers, Laguna Beach high school graduates, local arts organizations, art lovers, patrons, family members and friends.

Pageant Director and Producer Diane Challis Davy gave the audience a sneak peek of a few Pageant pieces during the weekly dress rehearsal

Former Laguna Beach mayor and professional fundraiser Elizabeth Pearson originated the Pageant Legacy Society concept. In 2020, Pearson said, “The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are a significant part of Laguna Beach’s history. For those of us who call Laguna ‘home,’ it is incumbent upon us to help ensure that they continue to thrive in order to support our artists and to preserve the definition of who we are.”

All proceeds help the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters build upon its art legacy and keep the nonprofit organization a Laguna Beach staple for years to come. The support ensures that the Festival continues to make the arts accessible to the community by creating quality summer productions and exhibits; providing career and income opportunities for visual and performing artists; presenting hands-on art workshops, and importantly, awarding scholarships to local students – the artists and art patrons of the future.

