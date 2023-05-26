NewLeftHeader

LOCA’s springtime events FP 052623

LOCA’s springtime events

LOCA continues an interesting mix of events for springtime with a hands-on community tile mosaic to help create.

Take part in creating wall-sized mosaic artwork

Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Decorate a Tile for LOCA’s Community Mosaic

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to take part in creating a wall-sized community mosaic artwork. Adults and families, ages 10 and up, will decorate tiles at open studio workshops.

The mosaic, designed by tile artist Mike Tauber, will feature sea lions over an ocean-blue background. The scene will be made up of about 120 individual tiles, decorated by citizens in the workshops, with a choice of ocean-themed subjects, such as tidepool creatures, bubbles, octopus and fish. Rather than realistic, it will read like a fantasy quilt. The easy, beginner-friendly process involves drawing a design or pattern on tile, tracing with a wax pencil and painting in the tile with glazes specified by Tauber.

After firing, the tiles will be mounted on panels. The finished art will be available for viewing at Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center in late summer, as part of the “Cultural Creativity” exhibit presented by Gallery Q at the Susi Q.

Workshops are open-studio style, allowing participants to come and go as desired, during open hours. Final seating is 6 p.m. and participants should allow for a 30-minute work time, ages 10 and up. Cost is free, registration is required. email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.

The workshops are funded to LOCA by a Cultural Arts Grant from the City of Laguna Beach, and a donation from Tim Kippen and Ileana Frometa Grillo.

 

