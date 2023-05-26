NewLeftHeader

Eco Weekend at the Sawdust Art Festival offers complimentary classes for three days in June

Sawdust Art Festival is partnering with Bank of America for a three-day weekend of complimentary art classes that will support eco-education and land stewardship within the community.

Eco Weekend at the Sawdust will feature 15 exciting projects on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 that will include the use of recycled paint, found objects, upcycled fabrics, eco-prints, natural plant dyes and more. Workshops will be taught onsite by exhibiting Sawdust artists in small groups of 10 students per class, and will be entirely free to the public.

Registrations will open on Tuesday, May 23rd at 12 p.m. Due to a limited capacity with a high demand, tickets are required to attend Eco Weekend classes and will be capped at one workshop per person.

This educational opportunity is provided by Bank of America, with additional funding through the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Thank you to ENCORE Paints for its generous donation of recycled paints.

For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Friday, June 9

Wildflower Tote Bag with Nancy Villere, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Create a unique tote using fresh flowers and recycled materials in this great introduction to a simple yet age-old flower pressing process.

Photography with Nature with Mary Church, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join this discovery of looking at nature through a camera lens and explore the key principles of photography. An iPhone or Android smartphone is needed to take this class.

eco weekend plant dyes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Festival

Natural Dyes - June 9

Natural Dyes 101 with Candice Brokenshire, 12-2 p.m.

Discover all the natural colors that are available to us locally and learn some basic skills on how to coax color out of a plant, as well as other various dye techniques.

eco weekend whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Create a denim whale on June 9

Upcycled Denim Plush Whale with Carmen Gundelach, 2-4 p.m.

Upcycle your old denim while you learn the basics of sewing to make a super cute plush whale. Bring your favorite fabric or choose from Carmen’s stash.

Repurposed Paper and Grocery Bag Collage with Charleine Guy, 2-4 p.m.

Turn paper grocery bags, old magazines and newspapers into a beautiful, mixed media collage.

Saturday, June 10

eco weekend indigo

Click on photo for a larger image

Make a sarong into a work of art with Shibori - June 10

Shibori Workshop with Reem Khalil, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of folded, tied and clamped resist dyeing using the ancient technique of Shibori to transform a sarong into a work of art.

eco weekend paint

Click on photo for a larger image

ENCORE recycled paint - June 10

Responsible Abstract Painting with Hedy Buzan, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Paint onto recycled plywood with ENCORE recycled paint. Includes basic color theory instruction and a demo of proper disposal of paint and wastewater.

Mad Hatter Paper Bag Hats with Nansea Williams, 12-2 p.m.

A whimsical journey down the rabbit hole of recycled paper bags. Turn a humble paper grocery bag into a fabulous Mad Hatter Hat with twigs, feathers and leaves.

eco weekend tote bags

Click on photo for a larger image

Abstract Eco Bag of Love - June 10

Abstract Eco Bag of Love with Nancy Villere, 2-4 p.m.

Allow your creativity to go wild using recycled objects, found natural objects and recycled paint to create a custom tote bag.

Pollinator Plant Drawing with Julie Setterholm, 2-4 p.m.

Experience our native pollinator plant life and discover favorite botanical plants in this class where you’ll explore the grounds and create simple botanical drawings on what is seen.

Sunday, June 11

eco weekend dolls

Click on photo for a larger image

Twig Dolls - June 11

Twig Dolls with Nansea Williams, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Create a sweet folk family of twig dolls using found natural objects from the Sawdust grounds.

eco weekend trash

Transform trash into treasure - June 11

Household Trash Art with Candice Brokenshire, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Use household trash and natural materials to “feel” into new ways of thinking and working with cyanotype printing that will focus on exploration and composition.

Palm Frond Primitive Masks with David Fleischmann, 12-2 p.m.

Learn to make a decorative or wearable mask from repurposed palm fronds, salvaged from Queen Palms that grow all over Southern California.

Cyanotype Printmaking with Gabe Sullivan, 2-4 p.m.

Forage for found objects and watch as distinctive blue and white images come to life when the light sensitive paper is exposed to the sun, resulting in a unique print.

Natural Oil Painting with Anya Gourley, 2-4 p.m.

Learn the basics of mixing your own oil paints from natural earth pigments and non-toxic oil medium. 

 

