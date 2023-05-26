NewLeftHeader

Laguna Food Pantry prioritizes providing nutritious foods 052623

Laguna Food Pantry prioritizes providing nutritious foods in their grocery boxes

The Laguna Food Pantry provides each family with a box of groceries valued at about $150, recreating an otherwise typical shopping experience with a diverse selection of food items. While the specific contents may vary, the boxes consistently include nutrient-dense staples like fresh produce, eggs, meat, milk or milk alternatives and shelf-stable items.

Recognizing that many individuals experiencing food insecurity lack regular access to nutritious foods, the Pantry prioritizes purchasing them. Therefore, 90 cents of every dollar donated gets allocated toward purchasing these essential nutritional staples, and the remaining groceries are sourced through donations and their food-rescue program involving 16 local grocery stores, further enriching the variety and availability of items for their shoppers.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

 

