Reports of six fentanyl-related deaths in the city 052623

Reports of six fentanyl-related deaths in the city this past week are FALSE

According to a City of Laguna Beach spokesperson, a recent neighborhood post on Nextdoor inaccurately states that there have been “six fentanyl-related deaths in Laguna Beach this past week,” including a student at Laguna Beach High School. This information is inaccurate and misleading.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has confirmed that there have been no fentanyl-related deaths involving a high school student. Sadly, two separate suspected fentanyl-related deaths of older adult men did occur in Laguna Beach this month.

Fentanyl and the dangers associated with this dangerous drug are a nationwide concern and should not be taken lightly. The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) and the LBUSD work closely together to ensure that students receive education about the dangers of fentanyl. The LBPD School Resource Officer has worked with school staff to provide fentanyl education to our students and parents throughout the school year.

The city will continue to work closely with our community partners to keep the Laguna Beach community safe, educated and informed.

 

