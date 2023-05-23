NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates spring FP 052323

LBCAC celebrates spring and anticipates a summer of exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to a fun-filled May and the onset of summer.

lbcac celebrates tremoloco

Tremoloco - June 2

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Tremoloco

National release of Tremoloco’s latest album Curandera Volume 1

Free! Act now to get the album.

The first 20 to purchase GA tickets online and all VIP ticket holders will receive a free download of the album.

Tremoloco is an eclectic roots band that’s been described as Mexican Americana. Blending Mexican folk music with roots/country music is no easy task. It certainly helps that these musicians are also well versed in zydeco, cumbia, ranchero and honky tonk, while writing and performing original songs in both English and Spanish. 2008’s critically acclaimed release “Dulcinea” featured some of roots music’s best artists including members of Los Lobos, War and renowned players like Red Volkaert, Cindy Cashdollar, Ian MacLagan, Greg Leisz, Brantley Kearns, Stephen Bruton and others.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Siegel

Jodi Siegel - June 6

lbcac celebrates Payne

Harold Payne - June 6

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m.

 Beth’s Tuesdays, featuring Jodi Siegel and Harold Payne

Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on a Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Ferrin

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband - June 9

Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband combines melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling into an experience of connection. It is an experience as unique as it is engaging.

California-born woodwind player Jordan Ferrin spent years traveling the world as a cruise ship musician, inspiring The Jordan Ferrin Storyband. The band’s debut album Tales of Transcendence was released in March 2022 to acclaim throughout Europe. For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

