NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 41  | May 23, 2023Subscribe

Tickets are selling out fast for Susi Q’s “Evening with an Author” 052323

Share this story

Tickets are selling out fast for Susi Q’s “Evening with an Author” featuring Janelle Brown

Tickets are selling out fast for an “An Evening with an Author,” featuring talented and entertaining best-selling author, Janelle Brown, whose latest book, I’ll Be You, provides book clubs with meaty issues to discuss – as well as suspenseful enjoyment.

The event takes place at the Susi Q on Tuesday June 6 from 5-7 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for attendees to mingle while sipping wine and enjoying light hors d’oeuvres prior to the program.

Brown’s latest book, I’ll Be You, is included in the $35 cost of the program.

Esteemed arts columnist, published short-story writer and podcaster Marrie Stone will be in conversation with Brown, whose novels are perfect summer reads. Set in Hollywood, I’ll Be You is a page-turner that touches on cults, twinship and celebrity culture.

The event is the second of a series of “Evenings with an Author” planned for the Susi Q. Novelist Lisa See will be featured on September 13.

Tickets are selling out Janelle Brown

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Janelle Brown, best-selling author

Register online for “An Evening with an Author” at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

“We like to think of the Susi Q as the place where the generations meet,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director, “and this event is a good example of programming that attracts every age group. We’re thrilled at the response.”

The Susi Q is operated by Laguna Beach Seniors, established in part to enable older adults to “age in place.”

“In Laguna Beach, ‘aging in place’ means you’re supported in your lifestyle and your own home as the years tick by, instead of feeling the need to move to a senior community,” said Babayi. “In that same vein, we encourage all age groups to attend our programs so that older adults don’t feel isolated from the community at large.”

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

The Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.