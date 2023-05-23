NewLeftHeader

Honor fallen servicemen at Heisler Park on Memorial Day, May 29

On Monday, May 29, Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of their comrades who died protecting our country in all the wars and conflicts. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Monument Point in Heisler Park. Keynote speaker will be Vietnam veteran Colonel Robert Seitz, U.S. Army (RET).

Memorial Day is set aside by Presidential Proclamation as a day to honor all the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.

honor fallen flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB American Legion Post 222

Organization places floral offering at the Heisler Park Memorial Monument during the Memorial Day ceremony in 2019

Your organization is invited to join these veterans’ groups in showing your appreciation for those who have given all so that we may continue to enjoy our American way of life.

Many organizations place floral offerings at the Heisler Park Memorial Monument during the ceremony. If you send or bring floral arrangements, be sure your organization’s name is attached and have your flowers delivered by 9:30 a.m. No glass containers are allowed.

If you plan to present a floral offering during the program, call Auxiliary member Sandi Werthe at 949.494.6016, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

