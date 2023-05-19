NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Our local super bloom 051923

The Plant Man: Our local super bloom and what to plant now

By Steve Kawaratani

“There is poetry among the wildflowers.” –Rachel Irene Stevenson

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

A super bloom is an uncommon occurrence where a large number of wildflowers bloom simultaneously; it usually occurs after a period of heavy rain, which triggers the germination of wildflower seeds that have been resting until conditions are perfect. Our local super bloom continues past the midpoint of May; three years ago it started in late March and had peaked by Cinco de Mayo. See it while you can this weekend on the ridges and floors of Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park.

May wildflowers should be an inspiration to plant summer flowers such as petunias, marigolds, sunflowers, and zinnias. These annuals will thrive in the anticipated warmer weather and add color and beauty to your garden. If you prefer perennials, consider planting daylilies, coneflowers, true geraniums and salvias. These plants will bloom throughout the summer and require minimal maintenance.

Norm strolling through a super bloom field of black mustard

Gemini’s (June) month is also a great time to start your vegetable garden if you haven’t done so yet – tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash are personal favorites. Select a sunny spot in your garden and prepare the soil by adding a good quality planter’s mix and a starter fertilizer. Keep the soil evenly moist and watch your veggies grow. Herbs such as parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme (on your way to Scarborough Fair) are easy to grow and are essential to preparing great meals.

The Plant Man tomatoes

Finest kind of tomatoes

In May, your garden will require regular maintenance to keep it healthy and beautiful. Make sure to water your plants on an as-needed basis, especially during dry spells; mulching your garden beds will help retain soil moisture and prevent weeds. Fertilizing your plants every month will promote growth and blooming. Prune shrubs and trees to maintain their shape and remove dead or spent flowers on annual and perennial bloomers.

Whether you’re planting new flowers, vegetables or herbs, or simply maintaining your garden, you’ll be outdoors enjoying our special Laguna clime. With graduation and Father’s Day on the calendar, get your garden in shape for friends and family to enjoy. Get your gardening gloves on and let’s get back to the garden!

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

