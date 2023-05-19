NewLeftHeader

Spring Gala 2023 raises more than $700,000 to benefit the Women’s Health Pavilion at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

The sun was shining, and nature’s beauty was in full bloom at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s Spring Gala, presented by Acrisure. The soiree was held April 22, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. The annual event raised more than $700,000, the most ever raised, to benefit the Women’s Health Pavilion at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

Clad in tuxedos and gowns, more than 350 guests, including Laguna Beach residents, enjoyed tray-passed Champagne, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the Pacific Lawn before making their way into the ballroom. The tables showcased centerpieces that mixed driftwood, succulents and abundant florals of light pink and sage, accented by gold.

After a three-course dinner, the audience was treated to a ballroom dance performance by Dance Daly Ballroom Dancers of Mission Viejo.

Spring gala Christy ward group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by John Riedy

(L-R) MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation President Christy Ward with Spring Gala Chairs Taylor and Sarah Nederlander and Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Board Chair Cathy Han, M.D.

Christy Ward, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation president, and Adam Himelson, Acrisure principal, welcomed and thanked the guests. Saddleback Medical Center CEO, Marcia Manker, talked about and shared a video that highlighted how women’s needs inspired the vision for the new Women’s Health Pavilion.

Spring gala laws

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach residents and Platinum Sponsor David Law, M.D. and Doris Law

Spring gala evans

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach residents Nora Evans, M.D. with her husband, Edward Mousally, D.D.S.

The 40,000-square-foot Women’s Health Pavilion, the future home of the new Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center, is currently under construction across the street from the main entrance of MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. This stunning, modern facility has been designed to transform how MemorialCare delivers health care for women into the future.

Created for the specific needs of women, the Women’s Health Pavilion will provide a range of specialty services in a calming, spa-like environment. Patients will have access to integrated breast care services, support groups and health lectures at our Community Education Center, genetic counselors, patient navigators, bone-density screenings and other specialized health services.

Gala chairs, sisters Sarah and Taylor Nederlander, who grew up in Laguna Beach, also spoke to the guests, sharing their motivation for supporting the Women’s Health Pavilion. Last fall, the sisters pledged a $2.5 million gift to name the integrated Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center, which will comprise the entire first floor of the Women’s Health Pavilion.

“We have had close friends and family affected by breast cancer, so it was an easy decision to support this project,” said Sarah Nederlander. “We want more women in Orange County to have access to the best breast care diagnosis and treatment available.”

Spring gala johnsons

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Craig and Jody Johnson of Laguna Beach with Brooks Johnson and gala Co-Chair Sarah Nederlander

Spring gala nederlanders levines

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach natives Taylor Nederlander, Ryan Levine, Dawn Levine, Sarah Nederlander and Reagan Levine

Then they kicked off the live auction where lively bidding wars ensued. Items featured Angels MVP Field tickets, Porsche driving experiences, tickets to Drake’s sold-out concert in the friends and family section, a Big Bear vacation home getaway, courtside seats to a Philadelphia 76ers game, Yankees game tickets and tickets to opening night of Shakespeare in the Park in New York City.

After the auction, Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Board Chair, Cathy Han, M.D., shared her vision for the Women’s Health Pavilion with MemorialCare Breast Center Medical Director, Gary Levine, M.D.

Spring gala nederlander sisters

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Gala chairs and sisters Taylor Nederlander and Sarah Nederlander, who grew up in Laguna Beach

“Gary and I brainstormed the Women’s Health Pavilion seven years ago on a whiteboard,” she said. “We envisioned a place where women could find a seamless health care experience in a beautiful, calming environment. To see the vision taking shape now is so gratifying.”

Dr. Han also shared how the Fund-a-Need will benefit the Women’s Health Concierge, a new position in the Women’s Health Pavilion funded by philanthropy. Women will be able to contact this experienced health care professional for questions or referrals, or simply to find out what to do about a concerning health issue. This service will be the first of its kind in south Orange County, free of charge to patients, truly elevating the care Saddleback Medical Center provides to women.

Going off script, Dr. Han talked about her history of giving to the hospital and what has inspired her.

“My first gift was $100 back in 2001,” said Dr. Han. “I had just finished my residency and was pregnant with my first child. Today I’m at a different place in my life and tonight I’d like to pledge a personal commitment of $100,000 for the Women’s Health Pavilion.”

After a lengthy standing ovation, she encouraged guests to give no matter where they were in their philanthropic journey. Numerous guests then raised their paddles during the Fund-a-Need at various giving levels.

“We were all moved by Dr. Cathy Han’s surprise gift announcement,” said Ward. “Her generosity, vision and leadership for the Women’s Health Pavilion has been immeasurable, and tonight she inspired so many others to follow her lead and support this important project to benefit our patients.”

The celebratory evening concluded with the Nederlanders announcing the total funds raised that night and encouraging all to join them on the dance floor.

Thanks to the generous gala sponsors, proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Women’s Health Pavilion, as well as the new Women’s Health Concierge.

 

