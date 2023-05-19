NewLeftHeader

LBUSD Board of Education to hold Facilities Master Plan Study Session and Workshop on May 23

On Tuesday, May 23 in the Thurston Middle School Library, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education will hold a Facilities Master Plan Study Session and Workshop. The workshop will allow the community to ask questions and provide additional feedback to the board.

Since the presentation of the initial proposals at the Study Session on March 23, 2023, feedback has been received via email, at the four open houses hosted throughout April and May, in public comment and through the online form. The district is answering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) in a document now available on the website at www.lbusd.org/FMP.

“We received a lot of constructive feedback at the open houses, some of which staff has immediately incorporated in the proposals with additional options for the aquatic center that are now available on the website,” said LBUSD Board of Education Clerk Kelly Osborne. “We want to continue to engage with our community, listen to their concerns and answer their questions to continue to make adjustments and more clearly define the projects,” she concluded.

The workshop will be live-streamed and begin with an overview of the capital improvement projects proposed at 550 Blumont St. and 625 Park Ave., and 670 Park Ave., including a presentation of additional options shaped by feedback received to date.

“The initial proposals have generated a lot of valuable discussions and ideas as we’ve had the opportunity to connect with the community to share what we’ve learned in these initial stages of our planning process,” said LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had to connect with several individuals throughout this process and thank our staff for the time they’ve dedicated to responding to the feedback we have received. Community collaboration is instrumental in identifying creative solutions to meet the needs of our students, and I am confident that we will arrive there in partnership with our community,” he concluded.

The Ten-Year Facilities Master Plan is updated annually at regularly scheduled meetings of the board of education, which are live-streamed and open to the public. Community members can subscribe to LBUSD’s newsletter, “It’s A Wrap,” to receive regular updates from LBUSD, its teachers, students, staff and the board of education. The newsletter is issued after every regularly scheduled meeting of the board.

 

