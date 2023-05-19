NewLeftHeader

School Notes

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Danielle U. Borelli of Laguna Beach has graduated from McKendree University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology – Criminal Justice Emphasis. The university is conferring 551 degrees in 2023, of which 31 are doctoral, 155 master’s, 351 bachelor’s, 14 specialist and four associate degrees – on students who completed their program requirements in December 2022, and in May and July 2023.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also offers degree programs online and is one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest.

 

