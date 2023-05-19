NewLeftHeader

 Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Golf Tournament 051923

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Golf Tournament

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament was held on May 15 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. More than 100 guests participated in 18 holes of golf and raised funds for the Chamber of Commerce to continue to support and advocate for our businesses and community in Laguna Beach.

Photos by Guilder Rivera

Laguna Beach Chamber Board of Directors (L-R): Jeffrey Redeker, J.J. Ballesteros, Julie Laughton, Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold and Reinhard Neubert

Tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Winner of the men’s Longest Drive was Louis Weil. High school student Julianna Franconi-Krychman won the women’s Longest Drive. Closest to the Pin women’s winner was Isabel Mattson-Pain and Closest to the Pin was a Hole-in-One for the men, made by Roger Mungaray.

(L-R): Susan Cavka, Jennifer Halbert, Tamara Frederick and Kristin Nicholson

Grand prize went to the winning team of Erik Jorissen, Brett Jerhoff, Mike Johnson and Doug King.

John L. Campbell had the opportunity to play the $100,000 Shootout competition.

“What a great day!” said CEO Erin Slattery. “We had so much fun. It was a day of great weather and great company.”

John Lin

Sponsors included: Julie Laughton Design Build, The Scinto Foundation, County of Orange 5th District Katrina Foley, Waste Management, Soul Focus Optical, Empress Builders, Laguna Beach Spirits, Smart Processing Solutions, Eagle Eye Drone Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Fredric Rubel, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, CalPrivate Bank, CR&R, Laguna Benefits, Laguna Board of Realtors and John Campbell Insurance Agency. They helped the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce raise funds to support its mission.

Javier Valdivia with Eagle Eye Services capturing Julie Laughton and Richard Williams celebrating

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent and support members of the business community.

For more information and to find out about upcoming events, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

