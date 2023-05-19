NewLeftHeader

Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community

Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community to a special Shavuot Holiday service

The Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community to a special Shavuot Holiday service, reading of the Ten Commandments and dairy buffet on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. A special after-school children’s ice cream party and holiday program will be held at 4:30 p.m. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

A Yizkor Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, May 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Shavuot is a two-day holiday that commemorates the date when Gd gave the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai more than 3,000 years ago. Preceded by 49 days of counting in eager anticipation, Shavuot is celebrated through desisting from work, candlelit dinners, late night Torah study, dairy foods and listening to the reading of the Ten Commandments in the synagogue.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, across from the Montage Resort. For more on the holiday and a complete schedule of Shavuot services, visit the Shavuot megasite at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

