Homes to open their doors for the Laguna Charm House 051623

Homes to open their doors for the Laguna Charm House Tour on May 21

The Laguna Charm House Tour is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from 12-5 p.m. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy an “inside experience” of a selection of well-loved properties that help tell the story of the town. This will be the 48th celebration of Lagunans’ historic and continuing contributions to the renowned village character of Laguna Beach.

Come enjoy Laguna’s heritage in neighborhoods dating from the early 1900s. Visit cottages and bungalows, a working artist studio, art in the tradition of the early plein air painters and houses related to families that formed some of the community’s landmarks, in addition to a church. Styles range from early California Monterey revival, summer cottage and early 20th Century bungalow to period revival and midcentury modern. Most are located in historic North Laguna, an area that grew from an empty 1906 subdivision to a quiet neighborhood of tree-lined streets and gracious, charming homes. See how appreciative owners have adapted Laguna history for today’s lifestyle.

Beginning at 12 p.m., buses depart every 20 minutes from the front of the Festival of Arts, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. The last bus leaves at 3 p.m., allowing time to complete the tour by 5 p.m. Bus guides embellish the tour with information on landmarks, vistas and Laguna history. Refreshments will be provided by volunteers who have consulted their favorite cookie recipes and bake for your enjoyment. All day parking is available for $4 at the lot directly across Laguna Canyon Road from the tour bus pick-up at the Festival of Arts grounds.

Tickets are $70 in advance and $80 the day of the tour, if still available.

Purchase tickets online at www.villagelaguna.org, or at these local outlets:

–Cottage Furnishings at 802 S. Coast Highway. Call 949.497.3121.

–Fawn Memories at 384 Forest Ave. Call 949.494.2071.

–Laguna Beach Books at “Old Pottery Place” - 1200 S. Coast Highway. Call 949.494.4779.

–Laguna Nursery at 481 N. Coast Highway. Call 949.494.5200.

If you prefer, send a request and check to Village Laguna Charm House Tour, P.O. Box 1309, Laguna Beach 92652. If you have questions, call 949.472.7503.

For more information, visit www.villagelaguna.org/charm-house-tour.

 

