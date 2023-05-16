NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 051623

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Coast Film & Music Festival locks in dates for 5th annual fall run

TJ headshot AugThe fall dates for the 5th Annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) in Laguna Beach have been announced as November 8-12. The Film & Music Festival showcases a diverse range of independent feature and short films, musical performances and interactive experiences for the whole family.

The announcement follows the recent honor received by the Festival from the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance when they were presented the “2022 Best Arts Program Award” at their annual Art Stars event in April.

Ben Warner, the co-founder and executive director of CFMF, said, “This recognition is truly an honor. It fills us with a deep sense of pride and renewed excitement as we prepare for our upcoming fifth annual event in November.”

Founded in 2019, the festival “showcases outdoor adventure films and interviews with independent filmmakers, professional athletes and environmentalists whose breakthrough exploits are celebrated through the power of storytelling. Their breathtaking narratives of resilience and courage, captured as they face challenges from the oceans to mountains and places in between, are curated to inspire audiences to push personal boundaries and be better stewards of the planet. Along with cutting-edge films, CFMF curates live music, art exhibits and youth programming creating an experience for the whole family.”

The festival will take place at the Festival of the Arts grounds, with passes and tickets going on sale to the public after Labor Day.

• • •

I have to hand it to City Councilmember George Weiss. Following last week’s column where I took him to task after he received a warning from Laguna Beach Police for a Vespa incident and did a tongue-in-cheek comparison with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ recent traffic stop, Weiss contacted police authorizing the release of the body cam footage from his stop.

Weiss issued the following email communique to Chief Jeff Calvert, City Attorney Phil Kohn, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and others: “On Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd, while driving my scooter on Laguna Canyon Road I was pulled over by a Laguna Beach Police Officer for passing another vehicle. The officer told me that using the middle lane to pass is not allowed even for scooters as the middle lane is used by vehicles to make turns into streets, businesses, or homes.

“Upon being pulled over (I) did not identify myself as a member of the City Council, and immediately handed the officer my driver’s license then my insurance card and registration. 

“The officer pointed out that he observed me passing one or more vehicles using the middle lane. I agreed with that and was prepared to be issued a ticket. For reasons unknown to me, the officer decided to issue me a warning instead and asked me what I had learned. I said that I should not pass other vehicles using the middle lane on Laguna Canyon Road and would abide by that in the future.

“I believe all people make mistakes and that we can learn from them if we take them to heart. In the interests of transparency and accountability, I hereby release all rights to keep the body cam video of the traffic stop mentioned above.”

Good work George.

• • •

This from Providence Mission Hospital: Chief Executive Seth Teigen has received the Administrator of the Year award from the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM). Teigen’s nomination came from the emergency physicians at Providence Mission Hospital, who cited his dedication and outstanding work in emergency medicine and patient care.

Fair Game SNL 5.16 three men

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital CEO Seth Teigen is book-ended by several cohorts as he displays his Administrator of the Year award

“I am honored that Providence Mission Hospital’s exceptional team of emergency medical staff, who are on the frontlines saving lives every single day, nominated me for this award,” said Teigen. “It is a true privilege to be a part of this team that serves south Orange County and provides local community members with access to lifesaving, state-of-the-art advanced care.”

AAEM was founded in 1993 as an independent organization with the mission to advocate for fair, equitable environments for emergency physicians to provide the best patient care. Each year, the Administrator of the Year award is presented to an AAEM member, legislator or member of their staff who has made a significant effort to advocate for emergency medicine and the mission of the Academy.

Since 2019, Teigen has served as Providence Mission Hospital’s chief executive. He has more than 27 years of experience in nonprofit, health care systems and is a board-certified American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) healthcare management fellow.

• • •

Laguna Beach Live! is planning for their afternoon/evening of bluegrass music and delicious BBQ, on Sunday, June 11, from 4-7 p.m. on the grounds at Laguna College of Art + Design.

This year’s Bluegrass band is MOHAVISOUL, an award-winning, San Diego-based, California-style Contemporary Bluegrass-Americana band playing original music that combines West Virginia roots with 5th-generation California heritage. MOHAVISOUL wraps storytelling in music with a blend of original music and great covers.

The barbecue, which will run from 4-6 p.m., will be provided by Richard Jones Pit BBQ, coupled with beverages from Bianchi Winery, who will offer a selection of their award-winning Paso Robles wines and Salty Bear Brewing Co., a master beer maker who will bring their most popular brews.

The concert will then take place from 5-7 p.m.

Concert-only tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door; concert & BBQ tickets are $52 in advance, $57 at the door; with VIP tickets for $110, which will include the concert, BBQ and reserved table seating.

Tickets are available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

