NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 39  | May 16, 2023Subscribe

LBCAC celebrates spring FP 051623

Share this story

LBCAC celebrates spring and anticipates a summer of exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to a fun-filled May and the onset of summer. Congratulations to LBCAC for winning the Art Stars Award for 2023, Art Patron of the Year.

Friday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Ryan Heflin in Concert

Ryan Heflin’s music is soulful, set to dark, hurts-so-good indie rock vibrations. Powerfully reflective and contemplative, he finds passionate expression in the extraordinary themes of childhood, nature, the wonder of existence, the beauty and tragedy of the human condition and a healthy subversion of societal norms. He will be performing with his band. Opening Act: Jolene.

For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m.

Johnny Malibu Surf Punk Revival

Local guitarist John Heussenstamm, a.k.a. Johnny Malibu, was a founding member of the iconic surf rock band, Surf Punks. Their highly influential first album recorded in the late ‘70s has many songs penned by Heussenstamm and most of the music has his excellent guitar work.

Joining the band on drums is the legendary Scott Churilla, who for more than two decades, toured and recorded with the Reverend Horton Heat, who’s considered “the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly.”

On bass, you’ll hear another top pro, Jason Brown, who toured with Hank III for seven years and became the band’s music director. There are only top professionals in this all-original surf rock band. And with that comes a promise to cover some of the classic Surf Punk hits!

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates tremoloco

Click on photo for a larger image

Tremoloco - June 2

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Tremoloco 

National release of Tremoloco’s latest album Curandera Volume 1

Free! Act now to get the album.

The first 20 to purchase GA tickets online and all VIP ticket holders will receive a free download of the album.

Tremoloco is an eclectic roots band that’s been described as Mexican Americana. Blending Mexican folk music with roots/country music is no easy task. It certainly helps that these musicians are also well versed in zydeco, cumbia, ranchero and honky tonk, while writing and performing original songs in both English and Spanish. 2008’s critically acclaimed release “Dulcinea” featured some of roots music’s best artists including members of Los Lobos, War and renowned players like Red Volkaert, Cindy Cashdollar, Ian MacLagan, Greg Leisz, Brantley Kearns, Stephen Bruton and others.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Siegel

Click on photo for a larger image

Jodi Siegel - June 6

lbcac celebrates Payne

Harold Payne - June 6

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m.

 Beth’s Tuesdays, featuring Jodi Siegel and Harold Payne

Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on a Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Ferrin

Click on photo for a larger image

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband - June 9

Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband combines melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling into an experience of connection. It is an experience as unique as it is engaging.

California-born woodwind player Jordan Ferrin spent years traveling the world as a cruise ship musician, inspiring The Jordan Ferrin Storyband. The band’s debut album Tales of Transcendence was released in March 2022 to acclaim throughout Europe. For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.