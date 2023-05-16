NewLeftHeader

Cultural Arts features concerts in the park, Promenade performances and Circus Bella

Friday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest Jackie Pember

Friday, May 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunset Serenades Tambourine Man at Heisler Park

Saturday, May 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest Giovanni Simone

Sunday, May 21, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest Felisha Dunne

Friday, May 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunset Serenades Alma Nova Duo

Come enjoy free live music performances each Friday evening in May at the Heisler Park Amphitheater.

cultural arts twanguero

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

World Music Series - Twanguero, June 12

Fridays, June 2, 9 and 16, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

World Music Series at Heisler Park Amphitheater

June 2, Dylan’s Steel Band

June 9, Firebird Ensemble

June 12, Twanguero

Join the Arts Commission for this free live music series featuring authentic cultural music from around the world.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Cultural arts circus

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Circus Bella at Bluebird Park, 2021

Saturday, June 10, showtimes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Circus Bella at Bluebird Park

Circus Bella returns to Bluebird Park with their amazing outdoor one-ring circus performance “FLIP * FLOP * FLY” featuring acrobatics, juggling, live music and more. Pre-show entertainment by Cirque Kids LA. More information available at https://www.circusbella.org/.

These programs are presented by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission and funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

