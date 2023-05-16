NewLeftHeader

Just Gather partners with OCCF for “Imagining Mental Wellness” Giving Day

Just Gather and 17 aligned nonprofits will partner with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on Wednesday, May 17 for “Imagining Mental Wellness,” a collaborative online Giving Day to tackle the critical community issues surrounding mental health for Orange County residents. The 24-hour effort aims to raise $350,000 for leading organizations providing resources, support, and treatment for the regions.

Alarming statistics have mental health experts calling for a transformation in mental health services. A survey commissioned by the California Endowment in September 2022 found that more than three-quarters of young adults experienced anxiety, and more than half reported depression. Meanwhile, 31% experienced suicidal thinking, and 16% self-harm. “Imagining Mental Wellness” is a vital fundraising effort that aims to help reimagine mental health in Orange County by helping ensure the most vulnerable in our community have access to the transformative and compassionate mental health treatment they need.

Each of the 18 nonprofit organizations involved in this Giving Day provides resources for positive mental health and wellbeing.

Just Gather promotes mental wellness and positive mindsets through innovative programs including Empowerment Playshops, Nature field trips, free community wellness events, education in the opioid epidemic, and digital dependency support. The organization has served more than 1,100 individuals since its inception in 2022.

“In addition to raising needed funds, we hope that the “Imagining Mental Wellness” Giving Day will also help counteract the stigma and silence that often surrounds mental health issues,’ said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is pleased to introduce this new Giving Day to generate funds and prioritize the mental wellness of those that most need support in our community.”

To donate during the Imagining Mental Wellness, go here.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit www.oc-cf.org/giving-days/.

 

