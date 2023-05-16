NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 051623

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The unpredictability of El Niño and La Niña

Dennis 5The warm waters of the Western Pacific are beginning to flow eastward as ENE trades are slackening. This allows the super warm huge pool of water to set its sights on the western coast of South America where nutrient-rich cold waters have been running the show for the last three to four years. At this time, there’s a better than 90% chance of a strong El Niño that would replace the La Niña that’s been going on for quite some time now, and that’s music to my ears.

Here’s the crazy part: I’ve been keeping track of local daily weather and surf conditions since 1958 – or 65 years now. Up until the last decade or so, the pattern has held pretty much true to form. That’s when there’s a La Niña going on, and we can expect a drier than normal rainy season over most of California and a wetter than normal rainy season up in the Pacific Northwest.

La Niña summers here in Laguna are much foggier than normal, resulting in cooler than normal temps both in the air and ocean. The summers of 1959, 1967, 1973, 1991, 2005 and 2010 were particularly gloomy for the most part. All years were strong La Niña years with mediocre surf, as a rule, with hardly any Baja swells and only a handful of lackluster Southern Hemisphere pulses.

During El Niño events, it’s been a totally different ballgame with minimal marine layer, above normal ocean temps and air temps, and lots of surf, both from the Southern Hemisphere and from Mexican-born tropical storms and hurricanes. Laguna’s best summers were 1958, 1965-66, 1972, 1983, 1985, 1992, 1997 and 2009. All were El Niño summers.

The La Niña summers rarely saw ocean temps of 70 degrees, while the El Niño summers had nearly the whole summers with 70-plus temps. There were several instances where ocean temps plunged down into the mid 50s, like on July 9-12, and there was a two-week span in August 2010 when the water was a burly 55.

The past decade or so has seen a complete flip flop as far as normal behavior for both El Niño and La Niña. In the past, every El Niño has produced above to well above normal rainfall for that season, while every La Niña event has resulted in below to well below rainfall for that given season. However, not so in the last El Niño and La Niña, when each event broke all the rules, so to speak.

The 2015-16 El Niño produced only about eight inches of rain that season, a first. Granted, the water temp in the summer of 2015 did see several weeks of 73-75, but there was an above normal marine layer all summer with only two medium-size Baja swells and a couple of Southern Hemisphere pulses, nearly totally out of character for a supposed mega El Niño that year.

The latest long-lasting La Niña event saw record precipitation throughout the state, so go figure! I won’t even try and predict what kind of summer we’ll have this year, because who knows what surprises are in store for us?

