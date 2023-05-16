NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor

I disagree with your statement on City Manager

I was reading today and a statement made was incorrect, I believe. You said the City Manager was on the phone with the Police Chief. I believe she called the Chief after she was pulled over and not as she stated to the officer. I watched the whole video and seemed there was a false statement made by the City Manager. Anyways, I think your statement was misleading.

Brian Knott

South Laguna

Proposed District plans are too much for community needs and should be scaled back

Wake up Laguna! The LBUSD is proposing significant expansion and construction at the high school campus; $88M in construction costs plus unspecified “soft costs” expected to total $150M.

This construction expense includes two new pools – one of which is 50 meters – in place of the current tennis courts ($20M), resulting in the tennis courts relocated to the roof of a new multi-level parking structure ($15M), district offices demo’d, moved and expanded with a new ocean view office for the superintendent ($20M), high school admin building demo’d, expanded and replaced ($15M), plus other odds and ends…less than 10% of the expense has anything to do with academic improvements for the students.

In the meantime…

–High school enrollment will decline 22% from 2017 to 2025, according to the district’s own projections.

–High school test scores are on the decline.

–No studies have been conducted on traffic, noise, congestion, views, lighting…or any other neighborhood impacts.

–And no plan on how to finance all this – watch your wallets! Big tax increase, anyone?

Less than 10% of high school students participate in swimming competitions or water polo. Having said that, many in the community also use the pool which could stand to be replaced or improved. But we do not need an aquatics center the same scale as surrounding communities with resident and school populations literally 10x that of Laguna.

I hope that those at the school district will make this planning process more transparent, focused on the academic needs of the students, and responsible to the community and taxpayers. So far, it has been anything but!

Richard Plavetich

Laguna Beach

Fair Game should not be at the top of the page

I am so turned off by the front page of Stu News Laguna that I don’t even want to read the whole edition. Can you please move “Fair Game” to the end of the paper? The bullet points on the email should be non-biased reported facts, please. Tom’s opinions on those points are not front-page news. I would like a reporter to write those articles with just the facts. Tom is using his [column] as a bullhorn and shoving his views into the readership's faces when they click on the article.

Whether anyone agrees with his opinion or not is moot. What is bothering me is that I have to sift through his opinionated column to learn about the issues listed on the front-page headline. He is absolutely entitled to his column and whatever he wants to write, but geez can’t I get just facts first? Isn’t that what the front page of a newspaper is about?

I’ve been a reader since the inception of Stu News.

Barbara Corman

Laguna Beach

Absolutely not a fan of Tom Johnson

Why don’t we just call Tom Johnson’s summary of the week, “my personal take and big opinion”…since he sets the stage at the opening of the paper which normally I do disagree with but until this last week. Wow, what a kicker, completely making fun of the only Councilperson currently that stands up for residents which in fact takes courage, demeaning the gentleman for getting a ticket on his moped and comparing that to the city manager’s situation.

What Tom fails to see is that a straight-up person wouldn’t have hidden it and put an officer out on stress, not responding for four months and then making a video that took at least 3-4 weeks and lots of edits. Once again he misses the point!

Obviously Tom thinks different, so he is going to trash George and go with the fact that the (City Manager) is faultless on all fronts. In addition, he goes on a tirade about Calvert and the LBPD and uncalled for attacks on the city manager. Guess what Tom, they are not uncalled for and they are not attacks, they are asking for accountability and that is the problem for you, since you set the pace for the Stu News, possibly you could get some real facts instead of your Pollyanna perspective of everything is perfect at city hall and let’s all just go after the people that speak out, ask questions and want the truth! Thank you George, we need more like you that will question what goes on in this city!

Barbara Rathbun

Laguna Beach

Thanks Hano family, our library is a treasure

Wonderful that the Hano Family Trust has given $15,000 to our Laguna Beach library, one of 30+ branches of the Orange County Library system.

When my first computer burned out, I used one of the computers at the library and read the L.A. Times and the N.Y.T. The library staff is always helpful with the south-end of the building being a children’s library, including books and computers and the north wing is filled with musical tapes, movies and books to check out and computers to use.

For me, our library is a magic place downtown where you can come in, rest, relax and if you like, read.

In addition, there are regular presentations for children and adults from the balloon man to our own Jheri St. James and her fellow belly dancers.

How lucky we are to have our own library manned by professionals who know how to help you learn and enjoy the many services it has including being able to check out books, musical tapes, movies, etc. and use their computers – or simply step out of the busy downtown hub bub, sit and relax.

Roger Carter

Laguna Beach

 

