Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters Band 051223

Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters Band receives FOA Foundation grant

The Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters Band was awarded a grant of $2,500 from the Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation to continue their support of the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) and Thurston Middle School (TMS) instrumental music programs.

In 1989, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation was established in order to financially support the arts in Laguna Beach in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation cumulatively has awarded nearly $2.6 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach and more than $3 million in scholarships.

The Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters will use the grant to provide students with professional coach instruction at summer band camp at LBHS and guest clinicians throughout the year at both LBHS and TMS.

“The LBHS music program thanks the Festival of Arts Foundation for their continued support of music education in our schools. We couldn’t be more grateful for their generosity!” said Jeremy Chung, director of LBHS instrumental music program.

Steven Wade, director of TMS instrumental music program and LBHS jazz program said, “We are truly grateful for the kind generosity of the Festival of the Arts Foundation. The grant is extremely important to our program this year to provide coaching and support for student music projects. Thank you for continuing to provide essential encouragement and resources to help our program develop.”

The FOA Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the instrumental music program at Laguna Beach Unified School District and will be recognized at the next instrumental music concert. For more information about the Festival of Arts Foundation, including its grants and scholarships, visit www.foapom.com/about/grants-scholarships/.

 

