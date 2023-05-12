NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates spring FP 051223

LBCAC celebrates spring and anticipates a summer of exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to a fun-filled May and the onset of summer. Congratulations to LBCAC for winning the Art Stars Award for 2023, Art Patron of the Year.

lbcac celebrates salty suites

The Salty Suites - May 12

Friday, May 12, 8 p.m.

The Salty Suites

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform with original songs and traditional music of the world. Enjoy bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical and roots with current edge.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates jason feddy

Mother’s Day Concert - May 14

Sunday, May 14, 6-8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Mother’s Day Concert with Jason Feddy

Be part of a fun video shoot about that Shakespeare’s Fool, Jason Feddy. Limited Seating.

“We’re so embarrassed.” We recently received a distress call from our favorite rakish British Jewish singer-songwriter, Jason Feddy. He and his actor wife Ava Burton are well-known, especially for their popular original shows Shakespeare’s Fool (Songs from The Plays) and Pageant of the Mattress.

The problem: They’re broke.

Jason shared details of their conundrum and a solution you can be a part of: “I pay the monthly bills and Ava does the annual taxes. I like food and have a penchant for breakfast at Kitchen In The Canyon. Amongst other things, Ava says our savings have mostly disappeared into the coffers of local restaurants. We were poor for a long time. We ate baked potatoes and cheese for years until work picked up for me and Ava became employed by Laguna Live!. We began to eat at Wahoo’s but quickly moved on to Alessa – sometimes even eating at Nick’s with a stop at the gelato place in the alley. We have surrendered to reality and are back in our own kitchen. We now breakfast on homemade shakshuka and granola. Fancy! We’re so embarrassed. We need help. But not a handout – rather, a hand up. Brilliant Ava decided what we need is a video to help us with my future bookings.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center to the rescue! Rick Conkey and his crack production team have agreed to partner with us to produce a high-quality sizzle reel, to be filmed before a live audience on May 14.

“I will bring my guitar, a few off-color stories, and my trademark mordant wit and rumpled charm. I’ll perform rock ‘n’ roll and original ballads as the cameras roll. I’ll play from Shakespeare’s Fool, our funny, irreverent, high-energy romp through some of The Bard’s most iconic verse. It will be great fun and possibly even help us out of our penury. Ava and I are very grateful. We urge you to do something nice for your mom, then make a beeline to the Center to enjoy the music!”

See you on May 14 to support the Feddy-Burton cause.

For tickets, click here.

Friday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Ryan Heflin in Concert

Ryan Heflin’s music is soulful, set to dark, hurts-so-good indie rock vibrations. Powerfully reflective and contemplative, he finds passionate expression in the extraordinary themes of childhood, nature, the wonder of existence, the beauty and tragedy of the human condition and a healthy subversion of societal norms. He will be performing with his band. Opening Act: Jolene.

For tickets, click here.

Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m.

Johnny Malibu Surf Punk Revival

Local guitarist John Heussenstamm, a.k.a. Johnny Malibu, was a founding member of the iconic surf rock band, Surf Punks. Their highly influential first album recorded in the late ‘70s has many songs penned by Heussenstamm and most of the music has his excellent guitar work.

Joining the band on drums is the legendary Scott Churilla, who for more than two decades, toured and recorded with the Reverend Horton Heat, who’s considered “the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly.”

On bass, you’ll hear another top pro, Jason Brown, who toured with Hank III for seven years and became the band’s music director. There are only top professionals in this all-original surf rock band. And with that comes a promise to cover some of the classic Surf Punk hits!

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates tremoloco

Click on photo for a larger image

Tremoloco - June 2

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Tremoloco 

National release of Tremoloco’s latest album Curandera Volume 1

Free! Act now to get the album!

The first 20 to purchase GA tickets online and all VIP ticket holders will receive a free download of the album.

Tremoloco is an eclectic roots band that’s been described as Mexican Americana. Blending Mexican folk music with roots/country music is no easy task. It certainly helps that these musicians are also well versed in zydeco, cumbia, ranchero and honky tonk, while writing and performing original songs in both English and Spanish. 2008’s critically acclaimed release “Dulcinea” featured some of roots music’s best artists including members of Los Lobos, War and renowned players like Red Volkaert, Cindy Cashdollar, Ian MacLagan, Greg Leisz, Brantley Kearns, Stephen Bruton and others.

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

