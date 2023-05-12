NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse presents the world premiere 051223

Laguna Playhouse presents the world premiere production of Murder on the Links on May 31

Hercule Poirot solves his most challenging case yet! Whodunit?

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to present a transfer of North Coast Repertory’s World Premiere production of Murder on the Links, based on the novel by Agatha Christie and written and directed by acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz. Murder on the Links begins previews on Wednesday, May 31, will open on Sunday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, June 18.

Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer, namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual and unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won’t want to miss a thrilling moment of this brand-new comic mystery.

laguna playhouse poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

“Murder on the Links” runs from May 31 through June 18

Dietz’s productions include recent premieres: How a Boy Falls (Northlight Theatre, Chicago); Dracula: Mina’s Quest (ACT Theatre, Seattle); The Ghost of Splinter Cove and The Great Beyond (Children’s Theatre of Charlotte/Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte). Upcoming premiere: Gaslight (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company/Merrimack Repertory Theatre). Upcoming film: What Happens Later (starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny).

Dietz’s awards include the American Theatre Critics Association Steinberg New Play Citation for Bloomsday; Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award for Fiction and Still Life with Iris; PEN USA Award in Drama for Lonely Planet and Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America for Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. In 2019, he was once again named one of the 20 Most-Produced Playwrights in America by American Theatre Magazine.

laguna playhouse cast

Click on photo for a larger image

 “Murder on the Links” cast. Back row (L-R): Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Kim Morgan Dean, Omri Schein and Brian Mackey. Seated at table (L-R): Jessica Mosher and Jennifer Erdmann

The Cast of Murder on the Links features (in alphabetical order): Kim Morgan Dean as Captain Hastings, Jennifer Erdmann as Woman One, Brian Mackey as Man Two, Jessica Mosher as Woman Two, Omri Schein as Hercule Poirot and Matthew Salazar-Thompson as Man One.

The Design Team: Scenic Design by Marty Burnett; Lighting Design by Matthew Novotny; Composer/Sound Design by Robertson Witmer; Costume Design by Elisa Benzoni; Properties Design by Rachel Hengst, and Hair and Wigs Design by Peter Herman. The Production Stage Manager is Mary Michele Miner.

Murder on the Links will preview on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will open on Sunday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and run through Sunday, June 18 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.  There will be no performance on Sunday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $56-$81 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12-4 p.m.; Mondays open two hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

The Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. Please see the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics.

 

