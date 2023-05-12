NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach celebrates Heritage Month

Join the Heritage Committee in Celebration of Heritage Month during May.

Schedule of Events:

Historic Project Forum on Thursday, May 18, 6-8 p.m.

A forum with a Q&A, featuring design and real estate professionals experienced in renovating and obtaining Mills Act contracts for historic properties. Takes place at City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.

Laguna Beach celebrates 222 Ocean

Courtesy of Todd Skendarian Architect

Historic renovation at 222 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach by Todd Skendarian Architect

Laguna Artists’ Home & Studio Trolley Tour on Saturday, May 20, 9-11 a.m.

A guided trolley tour featuring homes and studios of Laguna’s founding artists. Trolley loading at 380 Third St. (Community and Susi Q Center) at 9 a.m.; Trolley departs at 9:30 a.m. RSVP to Clark Collins, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Note: Space is limited, so confirmation is required. No charge.

Laguna Beach celebrates 416 Holly

Courtesy of James Ward Henry ll Design and Planning

A home at 416 Holly St., Laguna Beach, after a historic renovation by James Ward Henry ll Design and Planning

Laguna Beach Historical Society Open House - 100th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Located in the Murphy Smith Bungalow, 278 Ocean Ave. Built in 1923 in the Builder’s Bungalow style, this is an example of an early Laguna Beach cottage.

Laguna Beach celebrates Murphy Smith Bungalow

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The Murphy-Smith Bungalow, located at 278 Ocean Ave., is home to the Laguna Beach Historical Society and holding an Open House on May 20

Public Tours of the Hortense Miller Garden

Come visit and fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and garden. Visit www.hortensemillergarden.org/visit to schedule your docent-led tour. You may also call 949.464.6645 to book a tour most Saturdays and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. No charge.

Laguna Beach celebrates Hortense gardens

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Gardens

Hortense Miller Garden features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a mid-century modern home

Crystal Cove Historic District - Self-Guided Walking Tour

This charming, quaint Historic District will take you back in time. Check the website at www.crystalcovestatepark.org for park hours, activities and parking information.

For questions, contact Chris Dominguez, Heritage Committee staff liaison at 949.497.0745, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

