The Plant Man: The benefits of mulching, pruning

By Steve Kawaratani

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature.”

–Alfred Austin

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Laguna’s generally mild Mediterranean climate has not been gardening predictable this spring, due to this year’s unpredicted rainy season. This month has seen a wide swing in weather conditions, from sunny and warm to cloudy and cool, and even more rain. However, to maintain the beauty of one’s garden, several gardening chores must be undertaken, despite the imperatives of spring travel, local skiing and going to a Dodger’s game.

Yes, it did rain a lot this winter and spring, but don’t expect further precipitation until the fall. While automatic sprinklers are convenient and almost essential due to our busy schedules, a sprinkler system is not generally aware of air temperature, soil moisture and the type of plants in a garden. It is essential to personally monitor these factors to keep plants watered correctly. I recommend watering before the sun rises, to prevent foliage sunscald and potential windy conditions that can alter sprinkler patterns.

The Plant Man quality mulch

Use a quality mulch

Conserving water is why your garden needs a layer of mulch that adds a layer of organic material to the soil. Mulching is essential to retain moisture in the soil, improves soil quality and helps to suppress weeds, and improve the soil quality. High quality mulch is available from your favorite garden center or easily made with a composter using recycled green waste from the kitchen.

While native plants don’t require fertilizing in the wild, our ornamental plants expect and require regular feeding. Fertilizers provide the necessary nutrients for our garden, which is essential to maintain healthy and strong plants. It’s important to select the right fertilizer for each plant and apply during the growing season that has already started. Get to the nursery and start feeding your garden!

The Plant Man felco

Finest type of Felco pruners

Pruning is a garden chore that requires regular consideration, particularly after stormy or windy weather. A gardener prunes to remove dead, damaged or diseased parts of a plant, which can affect its health, beauty and production of flowers and fruit. It’s also important to prune plants to maintain their shape and control their size to protect property and views.

Weeding is likely a gardener’s least favorite task. Weeds compete with our garden for water and nutrients, and if not controlled, spread quickly. Make time to remove weeds as soon as they appear.

Gardening is like any avocation; the more time given the greater the result. Our Laguna gardens are some of the finest in California and beyond Regular watering, mulching, fertilizing, pruning and weeding are essential to maintain their beauty and health. Let’s get back to the garden this weekend!

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

